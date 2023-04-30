All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz answers

Honkai Star Rail has some really interesting missions that players must complete as they progress through the game. One of the daily quests that they encounter requires them to solve a quiz. It isn't easy at all and is filled with trick questions. Most importantly, these questions span over days, and some players might find them a little annoying.

Such quiz minigames are starting to take the gaming world by storm. Honkai Star Rail isn't the first one to do so, and it definitely won't be the last.

How to unlock the Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz

To unlock this questline, you must first make your way to Trailblazer level 13 in the game. Once you've done that, you will have unlocked a new mission thread, "On the Doorstep of Science." During this mission, Regin will ask you to summon his thesis for him at the Ministry of Education in Honkai Star Rail.

When you go to submit the thesis, the Ministry will ask you questions. There are multiple questions that the Ministry will ask you through daily quests in Honkai Star Rail. With that said, here are all the questions, along with their answers:

Q: Which are there more of, prime numbers or natural numbers?

Answer: The same

Prime and natural numbers are infinite.

Q: The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars only have three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cars had their wheels stolen?

Answer: 14

Each car has four wheels, so 42 x 4 =168. Since 154 wheels were left, the thief stole 14 wheels. Now he stole one wheel from each car, so a total of 14 cars had their wheels stolen.

Q: One and only one of the following options is correct. Please make your choice

Answer: Option B

The answer to this is based on the process of elimination. Options A and C are contradictory, so they can be eliminated immediately. Option D states that Option B is incorrect, which again justifies Option A and C. With these three options eliminated, Option B is the only one remaining.

Q: 58 is the First Snow, and the First Snow is 0.

39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14.

99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8.

27 is Sunflower, and Sunflower is 4.

How much does First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together make?

Answer: 162

The answer was slightly tricky, but here's how the explanation works for this.

5 x 8 = 40 (First Snow) = 4 x 0 = 0

3 x 9 = 27 (Summershade Bamboo) = 2 x 7= 14

9 x 9 =81 (Bell Peony) = 8 x 1 = 8

2 x 7 = 14 (Sunflower) = 1 x 4 =4

Add them = 40 + 27 + 81 + 14 = 162

Q: The Limesteins’ wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting: “Chris is the one who stole the wheels!”

The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: “How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie.”

Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins’ wheels?

Answer: Eric

The answer to this question in Honkai Star Rail depends upon the process of elimination. If Chris is the thief, then both Jack and Eric are being honest. Out of the two of them, only one can be honest, as mentioned in the question. If Jack is being honest, then only Chris is the thief, which is also incorrect. So, the only honest thief is Eric.

These are all the answers to the Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz. While it might not be as fun as building a character or defeating a boss, it does have its own quirks.

