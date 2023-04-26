5 tips to progress faster in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a brand new RPG experience brought to you by the makers of Genshin Impact and is free to play. Therefore, you can expect similar gameplay mechanics that will enable you to play as many unique anime-style characters. Honkai Star Rail comprises a turn-based combat system with intricate elements tied to the progression.

The primary progression in Honkai Star Rail is associated with acquiring Trailblaze levels, similar to Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact. Reaching each Trailblaze level yields you rewards and allows you to extend the level cap of your playable characters and enhance the odds of reaping better rewards.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Partaking in daily missions and four other ways to progress faster in Honkai Star Rail

1) Focus on the main story

Although a free-to-play game, Honkai Star Rail features a comprehensive storyline worth experiencing. While Genshin Impact fans are accustomed to detailed story quests, if you are new to this series, you must engage in the main story to progress faster in Honkai Star Rail.

However, not all story missions are on the same difficulty level. Some main missions require you to possess a specific level to be able to survive the battles and challenges involved in that particular main quest. Therefore, you must continue playing these until you encounter one with a high-level requirement wherein you can resort to exploration and other activities to level up.

2) Partaking in daily missions

Like Genshin Impact, it is ideal to delve into Honkai Star Rail for a few hours and check out the daily mission checklist. These are easier quests that require performing certain tasks that yield a healthy amount of Trailblaze experience with limited time investment.

As the name suggests, these activities refresh on a daily basis and enable a stable rate of progression. That said, you must acquire Trailblaze level 11 to be able to participate in these daily missions. Alternatively, you can also try out Calyx missions, which are dungeon-like stages that reward you with resources and experience.

3) Engage in exploration

It is important to explore the hub areas in Honkai Star Rail not only to break the monotony of farming resources but also to gain experience. The game world is presented as zones that offer many activities like treasures, puzzles, challenges, and more.

It is possible to encounter some enemies during your exploration as well. You can therefore resort to exploration to level up for the main missions with high-level requirements. Furthermore, you can also reap other rewards like Stellar Jade, which is a premium in-game currency. Feel free to refer to this guide on redeeming codes for free and earning exclusive in-game rewards.

4) Side quests and Operation Briefing

You can complete Operation Briefing to gain some experience (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides daily missions and main story quests, Honkai Star Rail periodically offers various side quests. These are called Adventure missions and are a perfect opportunity to earn experience and acquire resources. Honkai Star Rail also features Companion missions that involve side characters.

Once you complete the Companion missions for a particular character, they appear on Astral Express, one of the game's main hub areas. You must also keep an eye on Operations Briefing, which are one-time achievements like opening ten treasures, enhancing one character to Level 10, etc.

5) Focus on a few characters

This gacha game features various characters with distinct abilities and stat boosts. Each of these can be upgraded beyond their level caps as well to enhance their proficiency in battles. Therefore, upgrading every character you acquire in the game might be tempting.

This will, however, be counterproductive in the long run since upgrading characters each time requires a set of resources. Gathering these resources requires a significant time investment, especially if you want to avoid spending money on this title. You can focus on the characters that you like best and keep leveling them up by accumulating Equilibrium levels via Trial of the Equilibrium quests.

Honkai Star Rail may feel overwhelming, especially if you didn't delve into Genshin Impact. However, if you are a Genshin Impact veteran, you may find many similarities between the two titles.

