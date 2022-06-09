5 most likeable GTA 5 characters, ranked

GTA 5 is by far the most popular and widely played game of recent times. The series has become a fan-favorite, and with every edition, Rockstar Games brings out a plethora of new characters who are praise worthy.

The Story mode features a wide variety of characters that range from main protagonists to the supporting cast. A few among them stand out to gamers for reasons like the connection they establish, the humor they bring, the personality they display, and much more.

This article attempts to list and rank the most liked characters in the game.

5 most likeable characters from GTA 5 including Lamar and Franklin, ranked

5) James 'Jimmy' De Santa

James De Santa is Michael and Amanda's son and a brother to Tracey. The character is in his early twenties and is voiced by Danny Tamberelli from The Adventures of Pete and Pete.

Jimmy comes off as a typical spoiled brat who shares a complex relationship with each member of his family, especially his father. His language is colorful and his humor is full of wit.

Jimmy is the source of a lot of comic relief in the story as he manages to get himself into a lot of weird stuff. His intentions are positive, but his execution could be a lot better. He also tries to work things out with Michael at one point in the story.

4) Ronald 'Ron' Jakowski

Voiced by David Mogentale, Ron Jakowski is a close friend of protagonist Trevor and is a fellow redneck who lives in Sandy Shores. Ron is also the CEO of Trevor's company and his right-hand man for information.

Ron makes an appearance in GTA Online as well, where he was added along with the Smuggler's Run DLC.

As a character, Ron is probably the most loyal friend one can wish for. The strongest of bonds tend to break under pressure and that is exactly what Trevor brings to the table. Ron still manages to work things out in ways that are favorable to Trevor.

3) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is protagonist Franklin Clinton's best friend, although they are seen arguing for most of the game. Lamar is voiced by Slink Johnson, who has made an indellible mark on the entire GTA fanbase with his unique approach.

Recently, Lamar also made it to GTA Online via the Contract DLC, as the owner of LD Organics. Gamers can also play as him in the Short Trips mission series with Franklin.

Lamar is the reason for most of the laughs during the early game as players can see his antics and hear his questionable use of 'grammar.' The voice actor's connection with the fans also led him to do the 'Lamar Roast' on Franklin in real-life.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa, formerly known as Michael Townley, is a protagonist and a bank robber enjoying retirement. Michael chose to side with FIB early on, which made him fake his own death and start a new life in Los Santos with his family. He is voiced by actor Ned Luke.

Unfortunately, this 'new life' isn't quite working out for him as his wife and kids aren't quite what he'd hoped for. Amanda is on a constant spending spree and has questionable friends, while his son Jimmy always manages to get into trouble, and his daughter Tracey is difficult to say the least.

After ending up in the crosshairs of Mexican cartel leader Martin Madrazo, Michael is forced to jump back into a life of crime.

Michael wants to lead a normal life and forget his past, but circumstances prevent it. His plight can be felt by gamers from the very beginning and the way he takes Franklin under his wing is also amazing. His story has a Hollywood ring to it.

1) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is a GTA 5 protagonist and is voiced by actor/rapper Shawn Fonteno. He is the first character gamers get to play as once the campaign starts, and one who dreams of making it big in Los Santos and rising above the petty gangster lifestyle.

Initially, he worked as a car repossessing agent for Simeon along with his best friend Lamar Davis. Tired of the job, he was constantly on the search for alternatives until he met Michael De Santa. The two immediately hit it off and and a lifelong friendship is born when Michael agrees to take Franklin under his supervision.

Franklin is often seen resolving issues between Michael and Trevor while managing his own share of troubles back home. He is a protege to Michael and the sweet father-son bond is very touching. According to many GTA fans, he is the best protagonist in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far