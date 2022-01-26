Why did Jimmy betray Michael in GTA 5?

Some GTA 5 players ask themselves why Jimmy had to betray Michael.

Needless to say, the De Santa household was very dysfunctional at the start of GTA 5. All the family members have specific reasons for why they dislike Michael so much. Amanda thinks he's neglectful, Tracey believes he's overprotective, and Jimmy doesn't like being told what to do.

However, Jimmy takes it much further than Amanda and Tracey ever did, specifically in the mission Did Somebody Say Yoga? Many GTA 5 players resent him for what he did to Michael. The following article won't give Jimmy an excuse, but rather an explanation.

Why did Jimmy drug Michael in the GTA 5 mission Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Jimmy and Michael definitely started off with an unhealthy relationship. Neither of these characters seem to get through to each other. Eventually, it reaches a boiling point when Jimmy betrays Michael and leaves him out on the streets. There is a lot of build up to this particular moment.

Michael was on really bad terms with his family

The phrase "money can't buy happiness" certainly applies to Michael at the start of GTA 5. Despite his best efforts, the rest of his family have grown to loathe him. Michael always had a really short fuse, which he took out on his family.

He is on particularly bad terms with Jimmy, since he constantly scolds his son for not doing anything with his life. At one point, Michael even breaks Jimmy's television after an argument.

Most of the family is resentful of Michael, given his overprotective nature. A perfect example of this is the mission Daddy's Little Girl. Michael can barely get along with Jimmy and Tracey. His misguided attempts at getting closer to them only drove them further apart.

Unfortunately, Jimmy takes it a step too far

After a disastrous yoga session with his wife, Michael decides to hang out with Jimmy instead. This proves to be a terrible decision, since Jimmy wants to get back at the former for his previous behavior. He thinks he is proving a point by doing so.

Jimmy ends up drugging his own father by spiking his soda. After Michael wakes up, he finds out that his son also stole his car and took $5,000 from his bank account. Jimmy even lies about what happened to the rest of the family, stating that Michael was driving under the influence.

By this point in GTA 5, Michael's family had left him. However, even Jimmy realizes that he went too far. Michael didn't really deserve what happened to him, since he never had bad intentions for his family.

Eventually, he does reconcile with his father

Jimmy realizes that at the end of the day, he's not all that different from Michael. It turns out that he really does miss his father.

He is the one who suggests that Michael reunites the family, hence the name of this GTA 5 mission. It's a cathartic experience for many players, since they get to put the yoga instructor in his place.

At the very least, Jimmy does attempt to make amends.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul