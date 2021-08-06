Top 5 most unlikable characters in GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games released by Rockstar Games over the years and considering that it's still all the rage in 2021, the hype won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Despite all the fan-raves, however, GTA 5 also had its fair share of unlikable characters. It wouldn't be diverse enough if it didn't, and GTA 5 is nothing if not diverse.

This article takes a look at five of the most unlikable characters featured in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

5 most disliked characters from GTA 5

5) Tracey De Santa

Tracey De Santa, the daughter of Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists in GTA 5, is the quintessential example of a spoiled brat. While Michael is passionate, deep and reasonable, Tracey is spoiled, uncultivated and unscrupulous. She essentially fills the mainstream role of a dumb, pretty blonde whose only ambition in life is to be as famous as possible regardless of whether she deserves the light of stardom or not. While such an archetype is not inherently unlikable, Tracey's lack of originality and fickle, not to mention cliche, traits make her one of the most unlikable characters in GTA 5.

4) Steve Haines

GTA 5 couldn't possibly have been complete without featuring a sadistic kingpin who exploits the power of his position to rule the underworld. Steve Haines, like many typical GTA antagonists, fills this role perfectly, consequently coming off as one of the biggest jackasses of all time.

3) Stretch

Stretch wasn't exactly an unlikable character. On the contrary, the tertiary antagonist definitely had what it takes to be a strong villain. His limited screen time, however, made him rather forgettable for fans and he just wasn't given enough buzz to be treated as a proper nuisance by the protagonists.

2) Trevor

This one might be a little controversial, given that Trevor is one of the main protagonists of GTA 5, but no one can deny that this psychotic man-child often got way too much for players to handle without wanting to reach through the screen and bash his filthy teeth right in.

Admittedly, he had a strong backstory which, to some extent at least, endeavors to explain, if not justify, his crazy tantrums, which usually end up in someone getting murdered or torn into ribbons by him. Still, Trevor didn't exactly make for a likable character and while he may have been a strong protagonist, he never went out of his way to come off as a hero.

1) Devin Weston

The GTA series is packed to the gills with a number of sadistic villains, but none are quite as loathsome as this acquisitive, male misogynist. Devin Weston seemed to have no real purpose in life except to make as much money as possible and make the lives of the three protagonists a living, burning hell.

Edited by Sabine Algur