Top 5 most challenging missions in GTA 5's story mode

GTA 5 is still all the rage in 2021, and since Rockstar seems to be in no rush to release the next installment in the series any time soon, it will probably be so for the foreseeable future.

One of the reasons why players cannot get enough of GTA 5 even after all these years is that the game isn't exactly a walk in the park. Most missions in the game require advanced skills - skills that novice players often lack - and involve extremely challenging objectives. While that can make the game rather frustrating at times, no one can deny that it's GTA 5's level of difficulty that prevents it from going down the line.

This article talks about 5 of the most challenging missions featured in GTA 5's storymode.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most difficult missions in GTA 5's storymode

5) Flight School

In some way or another, the most decisive missions in GTA 5 involve handling clunky bikes and wacky planes. Flight School is no different. It enrolls players in a Flight School in San Andreas and involves extremely frustrating missions - each involving a particularly sluggish plane whose controls demand some grueling practice.

Completely, this mission, however, is incredibly rewarding for players, especially newbie beginners, as it familiarizes them with the ropes of flying a plane in GTA 5 and makes all future missions involving clumsy aircraft extremely easy.

4) Coyote Cross Country Triathlon

The Triathlons have been in the news before as some of the most challenging missions in GTA 5.

The Triathlons involve cycling, running and swimming. The first one is unlocked after the completion of "Daddy's Girl" and the other two become available after completing the previous triathlon.

The Coyote Cross Country Triathlon takes about 30 minutes to complete, leaving players feeling like they actually survived a tooth-bashing brawl.

#3 Bury the Hatchet

While Bury the Hatchet features one of the most iconic moments in GTA 5, it is the most difficult mission in the game, involving a number of incredibly challenging objectives from the perspective of both Trevor and Michael, depending on who the player is playing as.

#2 Derailed

Out of the three GTA 5 protagonists, Trevor is the most unpredictable of all, which isn't exactly a surprise given that he's essentially a psychotic man-child who throws a tantrum every time he's feeling down or degraded. That said, Trevor does a number of idiotic things that players don't feel particularly excited about and jumping on the roof of a moving train while sporting a Sanchez is one of them.

Derailed is arguably one of the most frustrating missions in GTA 5, regardless of how exciting it sounds in theory.

#1 The Big Score (Obvious)

The Big Score isn't exactly as frustrating as the other missions on this list. It's simply too difficult. Killing off the NOOSE, Merryweather security and scores of police before making a successful getaway is not exactly a cakewalk, but the thrill of the objectives involved and the generous reward more than makes up for the difficulty of this mission.

But it is, without a doubt, one of the most difficult missions in GTA 5's storymode.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod