5 elements from GTA 5 that Rockstar must omit in GTA 6

GTA 5 is the biggest game Rockstar has ever made in terms of ambition as well as profit. When GTA 6 is released, fans expect it to smash this record and set new ones.

GTA 5 featured several elements that were well-received, while others were panned. It's safe to assume that Rockstar will address these issues in the next installment of the venerable franchise.

Here are a few such aspects of GTA 5 that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 things from GTA 5 that must be excluded in GTA 6

1) Dull and uninspiring side characters

The GTA games have produced some of the most memorable characters in video gaming history. However, most of the side characters in GTA 5 are not memorable by any means. Apart from the protagonists and a few worthy mentions like Lamar Davis, they're mostly forgettable.

GTA 6 should bring back one of the most appealing aspects of the series and include likeable characters. It must avoid unconvincing and uninteresting characters like those of GTA 5 at all costs.

2) Multiple protagonists

Multiple playable protagonists may be a novel idea, but it didn't work out that well for GTA 5. It was certainly interesting to learn the backstories and personalities and backstories of the different protagonists. But it would have been better if the effort was packed into one character instead of three.

3) Linear mission structure

From the very first mission in GTA 5, players will find something quite unfitting for an open-world sandbox game. Almost all of the missions in the game are linear, to the point where players have to follow every single step.

A tiny deviation can result in mission failure, and every mission is restricted to a single path. This is an obsolete mission design that shouldn't exist in GTA 6.

4) Filler space in maps

The map in GTA 5 is the largest one ever made by Rockstar. Despite being much larger than that of GTA San Andreas, it feels surprisingly smaller compared to it. This is mainly because of the filler space that takes up a large portion of the map and contains nothing interesting to explore.

GTA 6 should avoid having a large map just for the sake of being large. Instead, Rockstar should concentrate on creating a realistic and detailed world for their next title.

5) Family drama

Despite having three different protagonists with distinct personalities, GTA 5 revolves around Michael and his family. From the very beginning of the story, we get to see his troubled family life.

While this may be a unique and original direction for the GTA series, it doesn't fit the genre quite well. GTA games are known for their no-nonsense protagonists who take on daring jobs to further their criminal agenda.

While Michael was still a likeable protagonist in the game, his family was more than annoying. GTA 6 should be careful not to bring back this soap opera inspired humor into the GTA franchise.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod