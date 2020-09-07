Jimmy De Santa from GTA 5: All you need to know

GTA 5 is chock full of colourful characters, and Rockstar likes it when characters just teeter on the edges of just being the right kind of annoying.

Jimmy De Santa, the son of Michael De Santa, is one such character that somehow, despite his incessant foul-mouthed rambling, is still endearing. More often than not, Jimmy can get on the player's nerves, but still somehow manages to be charming and not annoying.

He is played by Danny Tamberelli in GTA 5, despite the community's assumptions that he was played by Jonah Hill. Many in the GTA 5 community still feel that the character was based on Jonah Hill's character from the movie Superbad, and the resemblance in personality and appearance is uncanny.

Jimmy is one of the most divisive characters in GTA 5, as his unique brand of charm can honestly be very annoying at times. Although, hanging out with him is purely optional outside of the story missions.

Jimmy De Santa in GTA 5: All you need to know

Jimmy tends to spend the majority of his time cussing out other players. His first proper appearance in the game comes when Franklin breaks into Michael's house to "repossess" Jimmy's new car.

GTA 5 gives the player the option to hang out with certain characters outside of Story Missions and players can call up Jimmy to hang out with. Why anyone would choose to do so is still questionable, but it is still an option nonetheless.

Trivia: