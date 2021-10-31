Where did Jimmy De Santa go after GTA 5?

Jimmy De Santa is one of the very few GTA 5 characters to reappear in GTA Online.

Michael’s son isn’t a popular character by any stretch of the imagination. Jimmy constantly gets his father into trouble. At the very least, he’s trying to do something with his life after GTA 5. Michael was always on his case for being perpetually lazy, but he didn't get much better.

Six years later, Jimmy De Santa finally shows up again, and GTA Online players will recognize him from the Diamond Casino Heist update. Jimmy also confirms the fate of some GTA 5 characters. Despite his minor role, it’s nice to see an old face again. Lester really did him a favor.

What happened to Jimmy De Santa after GTA 5?

Jimmy De Santa went through a lot in GTA 5. His life seems to be much better afterwards. At the very least, his family is slightly more functional. Here's what happened to Jimmy after GTA 5.

Addressing the canon ending of GTA 5

First of all, one has to consider the canon events of GTA 5. Players can pick between three different endings. However, only the last one is considered true. This plays a big role in Jimmy De Santa’s future, as Michael's fate depends on the player. Luckily for him, he survives in the end.

The Third Way is the canon ending to GTA 5. Tao Cheng references these story events in GTA Online. Ironically, he also shows up in the same update as Jimmy De Santa. Anyway, the point is that Jimmy still has a family by 2019. He was not psychologically damaged by this point.

Jimmy De Santa now works at an arcade

Back in 2019, GTA Online released a new update for the Diamond Casino and Resort, which allows players to run arcades. However, these properties were left in terrible conditions. Lester Crest went over the rebuilding process with the players, as they need some new people to help clean up.

This is basically Jimmy De Santa's job now. Lester has allowed him to work at the arcade. This is done as a favor to Michael, who is presumably still alive at this point. Jimmy is rather disappointed by his current position, as he was hoping for an active esports scene, not an old arcade.

Lester seems to think Jimmy won't last a week. However, the latter still works in the arcade business. GTA Online players will occasionally find Jimmy in the background area.

Tracey is still around in GTA Online

Jimmy never got along with his sister Tracey. They constantly argued with each other in GTA 5, but that's just how brothers and sisters are. Several years later, it turns out they're still in contact.

GTA Online players can find Jimmy working at their arcade. Every now and then, he can be seen yelling at Tracey over the phone. Predictably, they cannot get along even now.

