What makes Trevor the most entertaining GTA 5 protagonist?

Trevor Phillips has left a very deep impression on GTA 5 fans. From the first moment players meet him, they see that he is a somewhat unhinged lunatic.

Trevor is a dangerous yet hilarious drug-addled criminal mastermind and one of the fan-favorite protagonists in the GTA franchise. He has some of the most unforgettable missions, quotes, and actions in the entire series, as well as some of the funniest side-missions that GTA 5 players have seen.

Trevor is the most unforgettable GTA 5 character for so many reasons

GTA 5 starts with Trevor, Michael, and some other characters robbing a bank in North Yankton before the plan goes awry. Trevor is the only man to escape, or so he thinks.

In this opening mission and scene, it is clear that he is an intense criminal type, but one that cares deeply for his fallen teammates.

When gamers see Trevor in GTA 5 years later, he is high and sleeping with Johnny's girlfriend from The Lost and Damned Bikers. He proceeds to mock Johnny before stomping his head to the ground and storming off. He is furious because he discovers that Michael is still alive and well.

The complicated emotions and relationships that plague Trevor makes his character very complex and intriguing. This is one of the main reasons gamers were drawn to this engaging character.

The fun starts when users get to know Trevor better in the game, and he makes his way to Los Santos to reconnect with his old friend Michael. Initially, he intends on killing Michael as he holds him responsible for working with the FIB after the bank robbery.

But through the missions, the two reconcile their differences and put their problems behind them, showing Trevor has a little bit of kindness.

Trevor and his friends from the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once their friendship is back on track, Trevor becomes even funnier and a character loyal to his friends who will do anything to get what he wants. His unstoppable nature is infectious and yet another reason the fans love him in GTA 5.

Entertainment continues as the usually drunk or high Trevor commits ridiculous acts. He kidnaps Martin Madrazo's wife and professes his love for the insane fitness woman he encounters in the game, Mary Ann.

These crazy actions, coupled with the hilarious random spawning locations Trevor is seen in throughout the title, make him extra funny for gamers.

Switching to him from Michael or Franklin while playing might see Trevor appear drunk in the city, vomiting into a fountain for one. Another user's favorite is Trevor spawning wearing a tutu while falling down Mount Chiliad.

No explanation was ever given for these fun spawning moments.

The above video shows all of Trevor's funniest spawning interactions that gamers see.

In conclusion, his complete lack of social norms and wild behavior make Trevor the most memorable and entertaining protagonist in GTA 5. He does not think before speaking, loves to create scenes, and acts out in public to embarrass his friends. Trevor is a loveable degenerate.

Thus, fans will always hold him in the highest regard.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

