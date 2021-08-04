Why Trevor’s killing of Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5’s story was unnecessary

GTA 5 has a lot of unexpected scenes in the game. With characters like Trevor, almost anything can happen, at any time.

One such event happened in GTA 5 when he brutally killed the vice president of the Motor Cycle Club called "Lost."

Johnny Klebitz is a popular character from GTA 4 and was the main protagonist of the expansion called The Lost and Damned. He has been serving as the vice president of the MC ever since the previous leader Billy Grey was checked into rehab.

Johnny also settled many feuds between Lost and other rival MCs. Towards the end of the GTA 4 expansion, he changes his ways and cleans up his act, and stops being with his leeching girlfriend.

He was a strong character that a lot of people from the GTA community loved. He was a dominant and strong protagonist that was always down for business. Towards the end of GTA 4 he and the remaining MC move to Blaine County.

In GTA 5 Johnny comes across Trevor, and an argument between them leads into the latter killing him.

Why Trevor’s killing of Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5’s story was gratuitous

When Trevor was introduced in GTA 5, it was on a mission called Mr. Philips. During the mission's cut-scene, Trevor is found having sex with Ashley.

After news reports of the Jewelry store robbery end, Trevor walks out of the trailer, where Johnny confronts him about having sex with his girlfriend Ashley.

Johnny tries to confront Trevor in his meth-addled anger and when he does so, the latter gets angry and violent. After making some lewd comments at Johnny, Trevor pushes him to the ground and breaks a bottle on his face. He then starts kicking Johnny in the face until he dies.

GTA 5 writers wrote the script to show how crazy and violent Trevor is. It was unnecessary to kill such an important character from the previous game, as it was possible to show Trevor's might in other ways.

This was done just to show how impatient he is. Johnny had become weak because of getting back with Ashley and getting into meth again, but Trevor killing him was completely unnecessary.

