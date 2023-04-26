How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail for free and exclusive in-game rewards

Honkai Star Rail is the latest RPG from the makers of Genshin Impact, featuring a turn-based combat system. The game comprises a new in-game currency called Stellar Jade that is crucial for acquiring new characters. Being a free-to-play title, Honkai Star Rail makes it difficult to accumulate Stellar Jade faster. You can, however, ease this grind by redeeming codes.

Players can claim codes via the official Honkai Star Rail website or the phone menu in-game. These codes have a certain expiration date, so redeem them as soon as possible. Furthermore, these codes can only be claimed once.

Redeeming codes in Honkai Star Rail for free

Honkai Star Rail features a premium currency in the form of Stellar Jade that is instrumental in acquiring new and powerful playable characters via Star Rail Passes. If you wish to enjoy the game without spending money, you can leverage the free codes that are liable to grant you Stellar Jade and other resources.

It is important to note that you must first play the game for a while and a name should be assigned to your playable character. Also, make a note of the server region displayed on the game's main screen, as you will require it while redeeming codes via the official website.

You can use the following steps to redeem codes via the official website:

Visit the Hoyoverse Honkai Star Rail website. Enter your credentials to log in. You will be presented with three options/boxes that you will need to fill. Choose the server that you have played the game on in the first box. The second box gets auto-filled provided you have selected the appropriate server. Proceed to enter the code in the final box and click Redeem. Then log into the game and check the mailbox (in the top right corner) to claim the rewards.

You can redeem codes via the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

To claim the rewards in-game, follow the steps below:

Boot up the game and navigate to the in-game phone menu. Interact with the three dots on the right of your in-game character’s avatar. This gives you the option to enter the redemption code. Enter the desired code in the resulting pop-up box. You can then navigate to the mailbox signified by the message icon on the right side and claim your rewards.

You can then use the rewards as you please and continue your in-game journey. Players can refer to the first set of free codes to acquire more resources to give them a head start in the game.

The RPG comprises many playable characters akin to Genshin Impact and provides many complex mechanics for you to learn and leverage in turn-based battles.

This being a free-to-play title is packed with many currencies and resources that can be overwhelming at first glance. Feel free to refer to this guide on Stellar Jade and Star Rail Passes.

Poll : 0 votes