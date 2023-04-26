Honkai Star Rail Gacha currencies explained: Stellar Jade, Star Rail Passes, and more

While Honkai Star Rail has managed to pull in a lot of players due to its character designs and turn-based combat, it is still a Gacha game at its core. Everyone will need to spend premium currencies on different banners and hope to get the characters they want, similar to other games with these mechanics.

Hence, Honkai Star Rail has various currencies that allow players to pull on banners, ascend different characters, and even run game modes to level up. Players should also note that this is a HoYoverse Gacha game, meaning that most rules tied to Gacha and even the UI system will be similar to previous entries.

The following article will guide you through each currency required for the Gacha. This article will also briefly describe the currencies with their Genshin equivalents, making the overall pulling system easier to understand.

How does all the currency work in Honkai Star Rail Gacha

1) Stellar Jade

Stellar Jade is the premium Gacha currency available within the game's loot, whether completing objectives or looting chests. It is similar to Genshin Impact's Primogems, where you can use 160 of these to purchase either a Star Rail Pass or a Star Rail Special Pass.

Stellar Jade in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While one of the primary sources of obtaining Stellar Jades is via events and weekly missions, various other sources drop the premium Gacha currency. You might find Stellar Jades from Story Mission rewards, chests, Operation Briefing, Trailblazer level-up rewards from Pom-Pom, and more.

Unlike Star Rail Passes, Stellar Jades don't have restrictions on specific banners and can be used in anything, even to replenish Stamina. However, spending this wisely is recommended, as earning Stellar Jades will become significantly more challenging as you progress further into the story.

2) Star Rail Pass

Star Rail Pass is a Gacha currency used specifically for Honkai Star Rail's standard or beginner banner. In this case, they are named Standard Warp and Departure Warp, respectively. They are equivalent to Acquaint Fates from Genshin Impact and can be obtained by exchanging Stellar Jades in shops, quests, and events.

Departure Warp (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

HoYoverse has sent a lot of Star Rail Passes to everyone's in-game emails in celebration of 10 million pre-registrations. It is recommended that you use them in the Departure Warp first to obtain a 5-star character, then spend the rest on the Standard Warp banner.

3) Star Rail Special Pass

Star Rail Special Passes can be used exclusively on time-limited banners for characters or Light Cones. It is similar to the Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact and can be obtained in exchange for Stellar Jades. It is recommended that, as a beginner, you use your Setallar Jades to purchase only the Special Passes.

Selee banner from closed beta (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While this is primarily due to the rarity of time-limited characters in the game, they can be potent and valuable units in the game's formidable content.

