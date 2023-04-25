All Fire characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Fans of the HoYoverse are in for a treat as the latest addition to the game's developer's collection, Honkai: Star Rail, is set to release on April 26. This highly anticipated role-playing game will be available on both PC and mobile platforms. In the game, players will assume the role of a Trailblazer who follows Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblaze. It features an expansive map with numerous planets to explore, and you'll be able to travel between them using the Astral Express.
The game follows the events of Honkai Impact 3rd, but new players can join in without the fear of missing important story elements as the story is largely self-contained.
Honkai: Star Rail features several characters that have comparable designs and names to Honkai Impact 3rd's characters, such as Welt, Himeko, Seelie, and Bronya. These characters are available as playable units and can be obtained using either Star Rail Passes or Star Rail Special Passes. The passes can be acquired by exchanging Stellar Jade, Undying Embers, or Undying Starlight, or by playing missions and events within the game.
Currently, there are twenty-five playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Each character is assigned an element (Physical, Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary), and the attacks they use will deal damage that corresponds to that element.
Listed below are the fire characters and their abilities in Honkai: Star Rail.
Note: The information in the tables has been taken from the game's official website.
Honkai: Star Rail Guide: All fire characters in the game
Asta
Asta is a dynamic and curious young woman who serves as the principal investigator at Herta Space Station. She has extensive knowledge of the surrounding galaxies. Despite the challenges of her profession, she remains undaunted and approaches situations with a high level of energy and enthusiasm.
The game describes Asta's skills as follows:
Himeko
Himeko, a bold and daring scientist, is constantly seeking new and exciting expeditions aboard the Honkai: Star Rail. Her first encounter with the Astral Express occurred during her childhood when the train was marooned on her home planet. Eventually, Himeko was able to repair the train and embark on an interstellar voyage, where she met a variety of new companions.
The game describes Himeko's skills as follows:
Hook
Hook is a lively and spirited young girl residing in the underworld of Belobog. Despite her small stature, she possesses a remarkably large personality. The Moles, a band of mischievous individuals that Hook leads, indulge in playful activities and mischief-making within their community. In Hook's own words, they are an "adventure squad."
The game describes Hook's skills as follows:
Despite sharing the same skill element, each of these fire-based characters in Honkai: Star Rail has their own individual playstyle and set of special abilities, which adds to the excitement surrounding the game's upcoming release.