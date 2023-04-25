All Fire characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Fans of the HoYoverse are in for a treat as the latest addition to the game's developer's collection, Honkai: Star Rail, is set to release on April 26. This highly anticipated role-playing game will be available on both PC and mobile platforms. In the game, players will assume the role of a Trailblazer who follows Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblaze. It features an expansive map with numerous planets to explore, and you'll be able to travel between them using the Astral Express.

The game follows the events of Honkai Impact 3rd, but new players can join in without the fear of missing important story elements as the story is largely self-contained.

Honkai: Star Rail features several characters that have comparable designs and names to Honkai Impact 3rd's characters, such as Welt, Himeko, Seelie, and Bronya. These characters are available as playable units and can be obtained using either Star Rail Passes or Star Rail Special Passes. The passes can be acquired by exchanging Stellar Jade, Undying Embers, or Undying Starlight, or by playing missions and events within the game.

Currently, there are twenty-five playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Each character is assigned an element (Physical, Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary), and the attacks they use will deal damage that corresponds to that element.

Listed below are the fire characters and their abilities in Honkai: Star Rail.

Note: The information in the tables has been taken from the game's official website.

Honkai: Star Rail Guide: All fire characters in the game

Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoVerse)

Asta is a dynamic and curious young woman who serves as the principal investigator at Herta Space Station. She has extensive knowledge of the surrounding galaxies. Despite the challenges of her profession, she remains undaunted and approaches situations with a high level of energy and enthusiasm.

The game describes Asta's skills as follows:

Skill Name Type Description Spectrum Beam Basic ATK Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Asta's ATK to a single enemy. Meteor Storm Skill - bounce Deals Fire DMG equal to 25% of Asta's ATK to a single enemy with four more bombardments. Astral Bleeding Ultimate Increases SPD of all allies by 36 for two turns. Astrometry Talent Gains a Charging stack for every different enemy hit by Asta plus an additional stack if the enemy has Fire Weakness. For every Charging stack Asta has, all allies' ATK increases by 5%, up to 5 time(s). Miracle Flesh Technique Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Asta's ATK to all enemies.

Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoVerse)

Himeko, a bold and daring scientist, is constantly seeking new and exciting expeditions aboard the Honkai: Star Rail. Her first encounter with the Astral Express occurred during her childhood when the train was marooned on her home planet. Eventually, Himeko was able to repair the train and embark on an interstellar voyage, where she met a variety of new companions.

The game describes Himeko's skills as follows:

Skill Name Type Description Sawblade Tuning Basic ATK Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Himeko's ATK to a single enemy. Molten Detonation Skill - Single ATK Deals Fire DMG equal to 100% of Himeko's ATK to a single enemy and Fire DMG equal to 40% of Himeko's ATK to any adjacent enemies. Heavenly Flare Ultimate Deal Fire DMG equal to 132% of Himeko's ATK to all enemies. Himeko additionally regenerates 10 Energy for each enemy defeated. Victory Rush Talent If an enemy's Weakness is Broken, Himeko gains a stack of Charge (Max 3 stacks). If Himeko is fully Charged, deal Fire DMG equal to 68% of Himeko's ATK to all enemies after an ally attacks and consumes all stacks. Gain one stack of Charge at the beginning of a battle. Incomplete Combustion Technique After using Himeko's Technique, a satellite beam creates a Burning Zone that lasts for 15 seconds. When entering battle in the Burning Zone, there is a 100% base chance to increase Fire DMG taken by target enemies by 10% for two turns.

Hook

Hook (Image via HoYoVerse)

Hook is a lively and spirited young girl residing in the underworld of Belobog. Despite her small stature, she possesses a remarkably large personality. The Moles, a band of mischievous individuals that Hook leads, indulge in playful activities and mischief-making within their community. In Hook's own words, they are an "adventure squad."

The game describes Hook's skills as follows:

Skill Name Type Description Hehe! Don't Get Burned! Basic ATK Deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Hook's ATK to a single enemy. Hey! Remember Hook? Skill - Single ATK Deals Fire DMG equal to 120% of Hook's ATK to a single enemy. In addition, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Burn for two turns. When afflicted with Burn, enemies will take Fire DoT equal to 25% of Hook's ATK at the beginning of each turn. Boom! Here Comes the Fire! Ultimate Deals Fire DMG equal to 240% of Hook's ATK to a single enemy. After using her Ultimate, the next Skill to be used is Enhanced, which deals DMG to a target enemy and any adjacent enemies. Ha! Oil to the Flames! Talent When Hook attacks a target inflicted with Burn, deals additional Fire DMG equal to 50% of Hook's ATK and additionally regenerates 5 Energy. Ack! Look at This Mess! Technique Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, Hook deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of her ATK to a random enemy. In addition, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Burn on all enemies for three turns. When afflicted with Burn, enemies will take Fire DoT equal to 50% of Hook's ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Despite sharing the same skill element, each of these fire-based characters in Honkai: Star Rail has their own individual playstyle and set of special abilities, which adds to the excitement surrounding the game's upcoming release.

