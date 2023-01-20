5 best Free Fire gun skins with special abilities in 2023

Free Fire features numerous weapons for players to use and slay their opponents in battle. To add to that, the developers keep releasing new skins for them to make the overall gameplay even more immersive. Some of these cosmetics offer special abilities.

Gamers can enhance the overall attributes of a weapon, including its damage and range, with the help of certain skins. Thanks to the upgraded attributes, players can wreak havoc on the battlefield and improve their stats. This article lists the top five gun skins in Free Fire that offer attribute-enhancing special abilities.

Disclaimer: All Free Fire gun skin attributes mentioned below are at their maximum level. The list is based on the writer’s views, and the reader’s opinions may differ.

Best Free Fire gun skins with special attribute-enhancing abilities

5) Duke Swallowtail (Butterfly) AWM

The AWM is one of the best snipers in Free Fire, with the capability of eliminating an opponent with a single shot. Duke Swallowtail is a beautiful skin with red and pinkish special effects covering it. This cosmetic offers improved damage and enhanced ammunition capacity to store more bullets per round. However, its reload speed takes a hit.

Here are the attributes of the Duke Swallowtail AWM:

Damage: ++

Ammo capacity: +

Reload speed: -

Disclaimer: In stats, a single “+” indicates a rise, whereas a single “-” indicates a reduction

4) MP40 - Predatory Cobra

The MP40 is a top-class SMG, and its Predatory Cobra skin is one of the best to use in the game. The item was made available during various events last year, and players can expect it to make a comeback in 2023.

The red color on this skin is based on a cobra's appearance and is very eye-catching. Upon collecting the item, gamers can upgrade the MP40 to higher levels with Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens. The Free Fire skin improves the damage and fire rate of the SMG, which is very handy in taking down rivals in close and mid-range battles.

Here are the attributes of the MP40 Predatroy Cobra:

Damage: ++

Rate of fire: +.

Reload speed: -

3) SCAR - Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha is a great skin with special abilities that enhance the Scar. The unique shark-like design of the cosmetic goes well with the red and black colors, all of which suit the weapon perfectly.

In terms of attributes, this skin increases base damage and rate of fire. This will allow gamers to use the gun more efficiently in close-quarters combat to quickly eliminate enemies in Free Fire.

Here are the attributes of the Scar Megalodon Alpha:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

2) M1014 - Green Flame Draco

M1014's Green Flame Draco looks edgy and increases the potential of the firearm. The skin increases damage and fire rate, which is a very handy upgrade for a shotgun. These attributes will help players rack up more kills and increase their win rate.

Here are the attributes of the M1014 Green Flame Draco:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

1) AK - Blue Flame Draco

The AK is one of the deadliest assault rifles in Free Fire. This Blue Flame Draco cosmetic is one of the most lethal weapon skins ever released in the title. It makes the AK deadlier than it already is. The gun skin also looks fantastic with its blue-colored animated wings and dragon-like aesthetic.

In the attributes department, the cosmetic enhances damage and fire rate. This makes the gun unbeatable in close-range combat. The only con of this weapon skin is that it lowers movement speed.

Here are the attributes of AK's Blue Flame Draco:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Movement Speed: -.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes