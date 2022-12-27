Best Free Fire MAX settings for smooth gameplay

Free Fire MAX is one of the top gaming titles in the battle royale genre. Developed by Garena, the game is famous for its premium graphics and immersive dynamics.

The title offers compatibility with a wide range of devices and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. Gamers can customize many in-game settings to increase the graphics quality and resolution, which requires more resources from the device.

Often, players start facing issues like lag and frame drops in gunfights, which ruins their overall gameplay. However, they can improve their gaming experience and get more frames by changing a few settings.

This article discusses the best Free Fire MAX settings to get smooth gameplay.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion. While these settings are recommended, players should try different variations to find optimum settings for their playstyle.

Free Fire MAX: Best settings to experience smooth gameplay

4) In-game settings

Changing these settings will improve gameplay (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX has many important in-game settings that players can change to improve the smoothness of the gaming experience. Some of these settings are set to default as per the device's specifications. However, players can make the necessary changes to these settings to enhance gameplay.

They can apply the following settings in Free Fire MAX to get the best-quality smooth gameplay:

Lobby Style: Classic

Classic Display your lobby: Off

Off Display team leader's lobby: Off

Off Animation: Classic

Classic Visual Effects: Off

Off HD Texture: Off

3) HUD Controls

Garena allows its users to customize their HUD controls and shift the positioning of different buttons on the screen. With this, players can shift from default controls to a more comfortable grip and other layouts like a three-finger claw or four-finger claw setup.

Here are some of the most used settings in HUD Controls for fantastic gameplay:

Kill notification: Classic

Classic Damage indicator: Classic

Classic Visual Effects: No Blood (Important)

No Blood (Important) Hitmarker: Classic

2) Sensitivity Settings

Sensitivity settings play a major role in changing a player's overall gameplay. With a good set of sensitivities, they can easily eliminate opponents and improve their K/D ratio and other stats. Players can enhance their aim and reflexes and increase smoothness in their game style.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to get smooth gameplay in FF MAX:

General: 90-100

90-100 Red Dot: 85-95

85-95 2X Scope: 80-90

80-90 4X Scope: 70-90

70-90 Sniper: 50-70

50-70 Free look: 75-100

1) Graphics

Graphics are the most customized settings in the gaming title. For better visuals, players frequently go to higher graphic settings. However, playing the game in higher graphical settings may cause a decline in performance for users with low and mid-end devices.

Here are the recommended graphics settings to use in Free Fire MAX for the ultimate gaming experience:

Graphics: Standard (keep it smooth if necessary)

Standard (keep it smooth if necessary) FPS: Normal

With these graphic settings, players will get stable FPS, improving the gameplay.

