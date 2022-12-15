What is the best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots in 2022

Free Fire is one of the most exciting battle royale games, with a vast global player base and millions of downloads on leading app stores. Its in-game customization and excellent shooting mechanics make it a top-rated option for gamers.

Headshots are the deadliest shots in the title, with the ability to eliminate an opponent in a single offense. For this reason, players always seek methods to connect more headshots and get more kills. Sensitivity settings significantly improve a player's headshot accuracy and can help them reach higher tiers and gain outstanding rewards.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for players to apply to get more headshots in Free Fire.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players must refrain from playing it on their devices. They may play Free Fire MAX instead, as the Government of India does not prohibit the game in the country.

Best sensitivity settings for getting more headshots in Free Fire

Gamers should keep their sensitivities on the higher end for a swift drag on the shooting button. It helps in quick aim transfer from the body to the head of the opponent and registers a headshot more easily. Players are advised to head to the training grounds and tweak the sensitivities mentioned below to get the perfect set of sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings that users can apply for headshots in the game (Image via Garena)

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use to enhance their headshot accuracy and improve their gameplay:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 70 – 80

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Free Look: 80 – 90

Guide to changing sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Garena has made it easy for players to change or customize many inbuilt settings in the game. Players can follow the steps mentioned in the step-by-step guide below to change their in-game sensitivity settings.

Click on the 'Sensitivity' option in the Settings menu (Image via Garena)

Open the FF title on your device. Head to the Settings menu available on the top right corner of the screen. Click on the Sensitivity option to explore different sensitivity settings. Gamers can change these sensitivities according to their preference and save.

Tips for getting more headshots in Free Fire

1) Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is one of the most valuable tips for players to enhance their aim and accuracy. With a good and accurate crosshair placement, players can quickly shift their aim from one enemy to another and tilt it to the enemy's head position more rapidly.

2) Training grounds

The second tip essential for players to improve their headshot accuracy is to train their aim on the training grounds. Garena has introduced many striking elements in the training grounds which are handy in improving a player's aim and game sense in Free Fire. Players can follow or practice different aim drills to enhance their recoil control and aim tracing on enemy players.

