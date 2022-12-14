50 Best Free Fire nicknames in Tamil

Free Fire is one of the most popular gaming titles in the battle royale genre. The game has a huge following globally, with millions of downloads on leading app stores. The customization available to players, including the ability to change their name and other settings, is greatly appreciated by the gaming community.

Players can add lots of cool texts and symbols from different languages. They are only required to own a rename card and can use it to shift to a more stylish nickname in their language.

This article lists the fifty best Free Fire nicknames for players the in the Tamil language.

Best Free Fire nicknames in Tamil

Enter the desired name in the box without any errors (Image via Garena)

꧁༒மண்டபத்திரம்༒꧂ ༒☠︎சைக்கோ☠︎༒ புள்ளிங்கோ꧂ ༒༺தொட்ட நீ கெட்ட༻༒ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄நட்புடா༄ᶦᶰ࿐ ꧁༒☠︎ ᬊ᭄ல்லா ☠︎༒꧂ ࿐தமிழ்᭄ ⓉⒶⓂⒾⓁⒶⓃⒹⒶ۝༆ ༒༺என்ன சுடாதிங்க ༻༒ ᴮ²ᴋ᭄அசுரன் ᴷ¹࿐ ❀AK༻வி༽﻿֟ல்༽﻿ல༽﻿ன்༽﻿༼֟ஸ் ツ Sᴋ᭄TAMILᴮᵒˢˢ ꧁☠︎என்ன சுடறவன் சிலுக்குடா ☠꧂ ꧁༒☠︎அன்புதமிழன்☠︎༒꧂ ༒༺🔥கெட்டவன்🔥༻༒ ꧁☬⋆தமிழன்༒ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬꧂ ᵀᴹ ᭄⓻½சனி ࿐ ꧁༒மாட்டுணா மட்டன்༒꧂ மரணம்❖இலவசம்●࿐ ꧁༒︎𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 ✪ 𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌༒︎꧂ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ 💞💞மாட்னா காலி💞💞 ꧁ঔৣ☬✞காளையன்✞☬ঔৣ꧂ .꧁☠︎சைக்கோ☠︎꧂ கைபுள்ளை ★T★ᴀ★M★ɪ★L࿐ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄☠︎பிகில்࿐ ❀OM༻வி༽﻿֟ல்༽﻿ல༽﻿ன்༽﻿༼֟ツ ꧁☠︎ஓம்மாள வாடா ☠︎꧂ 1745 936 சிவன் பக்தன் TN᭄நண்பன் ❶࿐ ᴳᵒᵈ☯𝓂ཞ𝓃☄ʲ࿐ ༒☠︎ ᬊ᭄ல்லா பாலாஐி ☠︎༒ ༒பிரவின்༒꧂ ꧁༒☬நான் கடவுள்☬༒꧂ ꧁TN᭄✰கைப்புள்ள ᴮᵃᵈ᭄அகமுடையார்࿐ Naa Yara Iruntha Unaku Enna ࿐தமிழ்᭄ⓡⓐⓜ..ⓙⓘ۝༆ Kuttyma Keerthana ☠︎☬༒~BALA RANJANI~☠︎☬༒꧂ ꧂TN69☠︎வி༽﻿֟ல்༽﻿ல༽﻿ன்༽﻿༼֟ツ கேடுகெட்டவன் புடுக்கு இருக்காது பாத்துக்கோ ༒OUT of CONTROL༒ ༆𝕄𐍂𖤓லோக்கல்᛭࿐ 乂வீர★தமிழன்乂࿐ ☠︎ இராவணன் ☠︎ ༒❤️ மாட்டுணா மட்டன்❤️༒ ༺Mᖇ.தமிழன்༒🌹༻

Bonus names for Free Fire players

ßãđßóÿ SOUL々MORTAL ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx Hydra. | dynamo ꧁༒ᶜʳᵃᶻʸBoy༒꧂ ＨＳ╯ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ ᴮᵒˢˢ⚔●Lᵉᵍᵉᶰᵈ Badbøy ᏴᎡᎾᎢᎻᎬᎡˢᵟᵁᴬᴰ ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４ ✿ ᴍʀ ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ 亗 ✿ BADGE ⁹⁹ ᶫᵒᵛᵉ°᭄♡ᏴᎾY࿐° J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ 亗『LEGEND』亗 Ǥąภgรteℝ 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la 『Tʜóʀ』 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶 Ƙɨηǥ༒ ꧁Rąngeℝ꧂ ⧼∂ємση⧽ HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓ Black 444 Pushpa VS. KING ❤️ ⓥ RINKU FF Ⓥ ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬＦＦ亗 BOBY 友 ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐ 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐ STAR•ＬＡＮＺ Single boy⁹⁹ 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ♛LegenNight♛ ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂ ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ℓєgєи∂ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆ ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡ ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢ ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

How to change your nickname in Free Fire

Garena has made it easy for players to quickly change their IGN in the game. They can head to the shop to get a rename card for 390 diamonds and can easily change their name and add cool and stylish symbols and signs to it.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire:

Open the FF title on your device. Head to the inventory to seek a rename card to initiate the name change process. Players can purchase a rename card from the shop section or the guild store. Upon purchasing a rename card, tap on it to open a new dialog box with the option to enter a new name. Enter or paste the desired nickname in the box and click on the confirm button.

As soon as the player taps the confirm button, his nickname will change and instantly reflect others.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They should play the MAX version instead. Also, the nicknames in the above list are solely chosen by the writer.

Poll : 0 votes