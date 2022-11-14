Free Fire Diamond generators do not work; here's why

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre. The game features an intense action-packed battle royale gaming experience with immersive dynamics.

Like all other shooting games, players can purchase unique in-game currency to unlock premium items like Elite Passes, upgradable weapon skins, characters, and more.

This in-game currency is called diamonds and can be purchased from the in-game store. Players love to spend diamonds to redeem various exclusive in-game items and show them to their friends and teammates.

However, many players still can't purchase diamonds for different reasons and often turn to online diamond generator websites and applications. These online generator websites and mods claim to offer unlimited diamonds to the user's account in a few seconds.

This article discusses the primary reason why Free Fire diamond generators don't work and why players must stay away from them.

Free Fire Diamond generators are fake and may lead to account suspensions

Garena always recommends that its players stay away from scammers who claim to offer services like free diamond generators.

For this, the game officials have released a dedicated section on the topic called "Free or Cheap In-Game Diamonds? It’s Probably a Scam!" on their support website for the players.

It states:

"If someone is offering you free diamonds or any in-game items at no cost, you’ve probably been targeted by a scammer who wants to gain access to your gaming account and your credit card or who wants to use your device remotely."

Hence, if a player sees any website or application claiming to offer a safe and secure way to get unlimited diamonds, it is most probably a scam.

This is done to gain access to the user who is asked to enter his personal information like account ID and password on the website to unlock unlimited diamonds.

Garena has very strict rules for users who use third-party software and APKs to tamper with the game's data.

As Free Fire's data is stored on online servers and synced every second, players can't change the data and get away with it.

Players who are found guilty of making any illegal scam with their ID could risk losing their accounts. Garena often bans the accounts of players who are caught using online diamond generator services.

Here is the official statement which states the consequences that players using any cheat or other illegal activity in Free Fire will face:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Hence, players are advised not to trust any of the online diamond generators and enjoy their game. Still, if players want to get diamonds, they can use the following methods to get them for free:

Google Opinion Rewards:

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best applications to use to earn real money and get free diamonds. Gamers can head to the Google Play Store to download the application for free.

After downloading the application, they can log in and start filling out surveys available on the app that will pay them with real cash. Players can use the cash to redeem diamonds from the in-game store.

