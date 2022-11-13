50 best stylish Free Fire names for boys in November 2022

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic gaming titles in the battle royale genre. The game features many customizations, making the gaming experience more intense and fun. Gamers can change their nickname with the help of a single rename card in a few seconds. Players love to add stylish symbols and texts to their names to make their names stand out from others in the friend lists and leaderboards.

Gamers can also use online websites to create customized nicknames for their profile. This article lists the top 50 most stylish names for boys they can use as their IGN in Free Fire in November 2022. Copy and paste from here while using a rename card to shift to a new nickname.

50 stylish boys' names in Free Fire

Players need to enter the desired names without any errors (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of the most stylish names that boys can use in Free Fire as their primary nickname:

SƬIПY ℒ𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹 ℳศfเส ŠTØŔM HΞΛDSH0T Çlöwn Uηκηοωη Fig𝕙ter Ðrสcմlส G𝓊ήήer Joψful ƧภiƤeя Mสyheϻ 乇χρℓσяєя ᖘresti𝕘e Iᴍ͢͢͢ϻortal Dคret0kiℓℓ❥ ༺HAŦE༻ STRØKE ꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂ BØØS Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 υηκηοωη 艾 STØÑÊR 艾B!t¢h k!||€r٭ R U D R A٭ ꧁•Leͥgeͣnͫd•ᴸⁱˢᵃ꧂ 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗 •Iᴍ Nɪᴋᴀ🌝🤘🏻• Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ 69बन्दूक वाली GARIB LADKA Špicÿ Girł तात्या बिछु иαиι ραяι𓊈 𒆜MAJ𒆜𓊉I Ŋterŋatııoŋal ǷwįȠçǯzx ⚡TheƑlαsh⚡ ⓓⓞⓛⓛ父 ★खलनायक★ 父ßəʌʋtɣ Qʋɘɘŋ Ꭰ𐍂Λᴄ͢͢͢ᵘᏞ×͜× EviLDoeR× NiTeS बापッआया PSYCHO』 🐹ÊVÎŁツĐÊÁĐŠHØ

Bonus names for players to use in Free Fire:

Dark Horse Eagle Eye Devil PluTo PsYcho KiLLer G.O.A.T. GiANt KiLLer B055 4Lph4 #SlaughTER# SplENdId MASter Omni-Man AQuAchAmp TenaciOS PheonixX buFF Guy kNIghT Storm-BreaKER The Invincible D4n9er0u5 Fei5ty Fury 6L4cK H4wK #3L4CK 3IRD# D4rK f0rCE Ze4l05 Dr490N 3E457 7hE 9uY 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ℓєgєи∂

How to change nicknames in Garena Free Fire?

Garena has made it very easy for players to change their IGN in the Free Fire title. Players are only required to own a rename card and can use it to change their nickname.

The following is a step-by-step guide to changing nicknames in FF:

1) Open the FF title on your smartphone.

2) Head to the inventory section to access the rename card.

3) If the player doesn't own a rename card, he can visit the in-game shop to purchase it.

4) Upon purchasing a rename card, click on it to get the name-change window.

5) Players can access the newly purchased rename card from their inventory.

6) Upon clicking on the rename card, players will see a new box with the option to enter a new nickname.

7) Gamers can either write or paste their desired nickname in the box.

After pasting your name in the box, click the Confirm button to switch to a new nickname. Players can head to the in-game shop to purchase rename cards which cost 390 diamonds each. Hence, players must be careful while entering their new nickname as it can be expensive to purchase another rename card. Diamonds are an in-game currency and require real money to be purchased from the in-game store.

Players who are low on budget and cannot afford to purchase diamonds can get into higher-level guilds. in these guilds, gamers can head to the guild store to get a rename card at 39 diamonds plus 2000 guild points, which is a better and cheaper way to get a rename card in the game.

