7 most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire MAX YouTubers (November 2022)

Free Fire MAX is one of the premium battle royale titles available on the internet. Popular amongst the mobile gaming community, it has millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, with thousands of fans enjoying the title on a daily basis.

Alongside a large playerbase, several content creators have made a successful career by posting and streaming FF MAX content on YouTube. With entertaining content, these creators have attracted millions of fans to follow them on the popular video platform. This article lists the seven most subscribed Free Fire MAX YouTubers in India.

Listing the top 7 Indian Free Fire MAX content creators on YouTube

7) UnGraduate Gamer

UnGraduate Gamer is one of the most entertaining YouTubers on this list, with his channel boasting a massive subscriber count of 7.97 million. The creator's real name is Ayush Dubey and his entertaining personality draws in many fans of the game.

He started the channel on January 2, 2019, and has gained a total of more than 1.2 billion views. Besides UnGraduate Gamer, he also operates other channels, where he posts content-based vlogging and livestreaming.

Visit his channel here.

6) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers is another popular YouTube channel amongst Free Fire MAX players. It is one of the oldest FF MAX YouTube channels and is owned by two players, Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka.

Both Jain and Dhoka began their careers as esports athletes and have participated in various official tournaments. Their channel has 11.3 million subscribers and over 1800 videos.

Visit their channel here.

5) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers is a well-known Free Fire MAX Youtuber with 13.2 million subscribers on his channel that mainly features Free Fire and Free Fire MAX content. The channel owner's name is Amit Sharma, but his fans affectionately call him Amitbhai.

The YouTuber has also begun to stream other interesting games such as GTA and Minecraft. He has published over 1200 videos and the channel has garnered more than 1.9 billion views in total.

Visit his channel here.

4) Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming is one of the biggest YouTube channels in India, with 14.4 million subscribers. To showcase his consistency and commitment, the YouTuber has posted more than 2600 videos on his channel.

The channel owner's real name is Sujan Mistri and he also posts different vlogs where he shows viewers his lifestyle and daily activities. He has two other channels called Gyan Sujan Shorts and Priyanka and GyanSujan Shorts. His main channel has recorded over 2.1 billion video views.

Visit his channel here.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer is a fan-favorite YouTuber with a massive subscriber base of 15.3 million. The channel has more than 1200 videos and has accumulated over 1.5 billion video views.

He is commonly known as the Indian Diamond King in Free Fire MAX, since most of his popular videos are based on major diamond events and giveaways for followers.

Visit his channel here.

2) AS Gaming

AS Gaming YouTube channel is owned by Sahil Rana and features a subscriber count of 19 million. Sahil Rana is from Himachal Pradesh and posts content-based Free Fire MAX, where he also does many interesting livestreams alongside his brother and other teammates.

Other than Free Fire MAX content, Sahil also posts content like pranks, challenges, and many other funny videos. He is famous for his aggressive gameplay, where he rushes into enemy squads with amazing tactics.

Visit his channel here.

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming is the biggest Indian YouTube channel in the gaming category. The creator behind it all is Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, who operates this successful channel that boasts 33.9 million subscribers. With over 1900 videos on his channel, he has gained a total of over 6 billion views.

Ajjubhai also has a massive following on other social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. His funny commentary and fantastic gameplay are some of the major reasons for his widespread popularity in Free Fire MAX.

Visit his channel here.

Note: The data displayed under each YouTube channel is accurate as of November 2, 2022.

