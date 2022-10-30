Next Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale for the Indian server leaked

Free Fire MAX players are always mesmerized by the brand-new weapon skins released by the developers. These upgradable weapon skins feature cool themes that enhance the attributes of a particular weapon. One such has been leaked for the SVD rifle and it looks amazing.

This article discusses the leaked weapon in the Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX for the India server.

Which is the next Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale for the Indian server

FF MAX is one of the most interesting battle royale titles available on the internet. Gamers get a premium survival royale experience with high-definition graphics and immersive in-game elements like maps, characters, emotes, and gun skins.

One of the upcoming weapon skins in the Weapon Royale for the Indian server has been leaked by an Instagram user called "macbruh_ff." The page features an amazing cover that has the gun's outlook imprinted on it with its name in the background and its attributes.

The weapon will be coming from the Weapon Royale section, which means that players can unlock the skin with the help of diamonds. More amazing rewards will be included in the weapon royale as it will be made official soon by Garena.

SVD Rifle is one of the deadliest sniper rifles in Free Fire MAX. The gun can only be found in resupply drops and Supply Drops and comes with a pre-equipped 4x scope. It helps players spot enemies in the mid and long range and eliminate them.

The weapon also features sturdy damage per hit and a quick rate of fire which is handy to knock and finish an enemy player in two or three shots in Free Fire MAX. As per the leak, the gun skin is called Night Slayer Grizzy SVD and will be made available to players on the Indian and Bangladesh servers. It has a mixture of black, white, and purple colors that look very eye-catching.

In the attributes section, players get a double enhancement in the armor penetration, which will help players deal more damage per hit to their opponents. The weapon skin also has an improved magazine size, meaning that players can carry more bullets per round.

It will help players shoot more bullets per round and get more kills, which will improve their K/D ratio and also increase their tier ranking in Free Fire MAX. The only con with gun skin is reduced movement speed. However, players can counter it with a good character and pet combination.

Poll : 0 votes