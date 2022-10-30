Free Fire MAX Shiba Top-Up event: Get free Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin and loot box

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale gaming title released by Garena. The title has garnered more than 10 crore downloads on the Play Store. The game has many eye-catching features like intense, action-packed maps with great terrain and dynamic weapons, which players love to use on the battlegrounds.

Developers continue to release many in-game events for players with amazing rewards, including outfits, weapon skins, characters, emotes, and more. The most recent event made available is the Shiba Top-Up event, where players can get rewards like winter Shiba gloo wall skins and loot boxes.

Guide to getting free Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin and loot box in Free Fire MAX

Free loot box in the Free Fire MAX Shiba Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Here is a guide that players can follow to get the Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin and loot box for free:

1) Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

2) Head to the Top-Up events from the Top-Up section.

3) Players will find the new Shiba Top-Up in the Top-Up event.

4) Players will see two new rewards: the Hungry Doge Loot Box and Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin.

5) Gamers will get the Hungry Doge Loot Box by doing a top-up of 100 diamonds and Winter Shiba Gloo Wall for 300 diamonds.

6) Players can redeem both rewards from the top-up event menu after doing the required top-ups.

Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

Players who top-up 100 diamonds will receive the Hungry Doge Loot Box for free. The loot box will feature a fantastic pet outfit for the Shiba pet. The outfit looks cool and features a dragon-like outlook with a green and purple theme. There is a dog food box in the mouth of the outfit, which looks fantastic. Animated yellow-colored hearts comes out from the back of the outfit.

The in-game description for the Hungry Doge Loot Box reads:

"Feed me, please."

The second reward in the Shiba top-up event is the Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin. The gloo wall looks astonishing with its blue ice-like color and bricks. Three Shiba dogs are imprinted on the gloo wall, which look impressive. Players must top-up 300 diamonds to receive the gloo wall skin for free.

The in-game description for the Winter Shiba Gloo Wall skin reads:

"Fun fact: Shibas were originally hunting dogs."

Players who don't have sufficient diamonds can take the help of applications like Google Opinion Rewards. The app is designed and developed by Google and is fully trusted and legit. Users will be required to sign in with their Google account and receive surveys on the application.

Gamers must fill out these surveys and submit them to receive free real cash in their account. The cash received can redeem or top-ups in the in-game top-up center to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Players can receive free top-up event rewards by doing top-ups with the help of Google Opinion Rewards.

Poll : 0 votes