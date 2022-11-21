5 Free Fire tips to use Gloo Walls effectively

Free Fire is a well-known name in the online battle royale gaming market. The game has millions of downloads on major app stores, with gamers enjoying the title daily. Free Fire offers an astounding array of dynamics that come in handy during matches, and individuals enjoy making use of them.

Gloo Walls are one of the game's best features, allowing players to employ special grenades to form a wall-like cover in front of them. Players who use flawless Gloo walls and have good game sense are particularly successful in earning more kills and improving their stats.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best tips for effective use of Gloo Walls in Free Fire

5) Use Gloo Walls tactically

In ranked matches, players do not have infinite Gloo wall grenades. The effective employment of a Gloo wall can result in the team winning or losing in a matter of seconds in classic games.

To get the most out of their Gloo walls, individuals must use and position them correctly. The Gloo wall provides adequate support to the entire squad. Gamers can employ them in the corner and trap their opponents.

4) Practice in training grounds and custom rooms

Free Fire is an excellent training ground where players can dramatically improve their skills. There are numerous shooting and throwing places available for participants to practice their aim and other talents. Players can go to the practice area to improve their Gloo wall placements and learn to use them quickly.

Gamers can also play with their friends and teams in 1v1 custom rooms. Players in these rooms can have a limitless supply of Gloo wall grenades, allowing them to better utilize them.

3) Improve reflexes

Another great step to make greater use of the Gloo wall is to have quick responses. Free Fire is an open-world game in which players can be ambushed from all sides. To avoid this, individuals must have quick reflexes to evade opponents' shots and build a Gloo wall.

Players can work on their sensitivity settings and change them to rotate their camera angle quickly to improve their reflexes. HUD controls can also be adjusted for better grip and reaction time. Individuals can notice a significant difference in their gaming by adjusting these two variables.

2) Use characters and pets

Garena has added over 30 different characters to Free Fire with special abilities. These skills are very helpful in making the overall gameplay even more fun and intense. Players can combine characters and pets that offer skills related to Gloo walls to use them more efficiently.

Beaston is one of the best pets to get a better range in the placement of a Gloo wall. The pet improves the throwing distance of grenades, including Gloo walls and other weapons. Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can place the Gloo wall 30% away from its original position.

1) Place Gloo Walls wisely

The placement of the Gloo Wall is the most crucial tip with regard to using it more effectively in Free Fire. Players must have a good understanding of their situation and position their Gloo wall to prevent maximum damage from opponents.

This will help them devise better strategies and counter enemy players' attacks. Individuals are not recommended to place their Gloo walls in a hurry, they must instead take time to position them and then move in their cover.

Poll : 0 votes