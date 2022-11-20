How to get rare outfit and fist skin in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is perhaps one of the most popular battle royale games at present. Numerous in-game modes and other enhancements have been included in the most recent OB37 version and like with every new update, the creators keep introducing fun new features and esthetic improvements.
The most recent Drachen Tower event offers players the chance to get a unique costume and fist skin. Other exclusive rewards include loot packages filled with weapons among other items. Players can unlock these items by doing spins with the help of diamonds.
This article discusses a quick guide to getting the rare outfit and fist skin in Free Fire MAX Drachen Tower.
Guide to getting rare outfit and fist skin in Free Fire MAX
Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the rare outfit and fist skin in Free Fire MAX:
- Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone.
- Head to the events section and look for the Drachen Tower event.
- In the event, players will be able to view different prizes and two spin options.
- Players can click on either of the spins and get prizes and tokens to unlock special prizes.
The spins are priced at 40 diamonds per spin and 180 diamonds for five spins. Players can add diamonds to their account from the top-up center and spin to unlock cool rewards. The event also has a backpack feature where players can keep up to three rewards obtained from spins in the event. Thereafter, players can either claim prizes in the backpack by moving them to the Vault or exchange three rewards for another draw.
The event has three exclusive rewards, including Astro Taunt Scythe, Galaxy Starsky Bundle, and Drachen Fist. Players can unlock these items by acquiring the Evo Fist tokens by performing spins in the event. Astro Taunt Scythe is available for one Evo Fist Token, Galaxy Starsky bundle for two Evo Fist Tokens, and Drachen Fist for three Evo Fist Tokens.
- Galaxy Starsky Top
- Galaxy Starsky Bottom
- Galaxy Starsky Shoes
- Galaxy Starsky Head
- Galaxy Starsky Face
The event features plenty of amazing rewards for players to redeem. Here is a list of all the prizes available in the Drachen Tower event:
- Evo Fist Token
- Cube Fragment
- 5x Destiny Wing (MP5)
- Bonfire
- Pet
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Universal Fragment Bundle
- AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card
- Double Gold Card
- Gold Royale Voucher
- FFCS Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate
- Iris’ Fragment Loot Crate
- Nairi’s Fragment Loot Crate
- K’s Fragment Loot Crage
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Laura’s Lucky Loot Crate
- Hayato’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Moco’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Kelly’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Skyline Loot Crate
All these rewards can be equipped or accessed from the vault or the backpack in Free Fire MAX.