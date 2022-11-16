Free Fire MAX OB37 update download link for Indian players: Step-by-step guide

Garena has released the OB37 update for its popular gaming title Free Fire MAX, bringing many great features, including new modes, pets, and other fixes. Developers have also adjusted various weapons and character capabilities while implementing other exciting changes.

The game's server has been taken offline while Garena adds new update features to the battle royale title. Players won't be able to access the game until the maintenance break is over.

This article discusses the Free Fire MAX OB37 update and provides its official download link for Indian players.

Guide for Free Fire MAX download link

As per the official timing, the maintenance period will begin on November 16 at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and end at 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Gamers can head to their respective app stores to download the latest update and install it on their smartphones.

How to install the OB37 update? (Image via Google Play Store)

Here's a step-by-step guide that players can follow to get the download link for the Free Fire MAX OB37 version:

1) Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone or use the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US

2) Upon clicking on the link, players will be redirected to the Play Store, where they will need to press the 'Update' button.

3) The game will start downloading the update and will be automatically installed on the device.

4) Payers must ensure to give the necessary permission to install the update and have at least 2GB of free storage to run the game without any errors.

Gamers must have a good internet connection, or a WiFi connection is recommended to download the latest Free Fire MAX OB37 update without delay.

Maps and modes in Free Fire OB37 version

Zombie Hunt (Available in Free Fire MAX from November 16, 2022)

Mode offers three levels of difficulty: Easy, Normal, and Hard.

The team mode is set to the squad by default. Players need to pass the Hard stage to unlock the solo mode.

Pass through the six stages and defeat the final boss to win.

Players will be revived a few moments after being eliminated as long as they have at least one surviving teammate.

Individuals can select a buff after passing each stage.

Talents are permanent combat boosts. Gamers can enhance them using the Talent Points earned within the matches.

Football Squad mode (Available in Free Fire MAX from December 2, 2022)

A 4v4 mode where gamers have to shoot as many goals as possible within the time limit.

Players can choose to play as a striker (with Tatsuya’s Rebel Rush skill) or a defender (with Chrono’s Time Turner skill).

Users will randomly receive a Gloo Wall or Flash Freeze during the match to assist them.

Football Fire - Social Island (Available in Free Fire MAX from November 16, 2022)

Individuals can use the Football Shooter to shoot at the ball and score goals. The side with more goals within six minutes will win.

Bomb Squad 5v5 (Upgraded Mechanism and optimization highlights)

The mode features a much bigger spawn area. This enables more movement freedom during offense/defense strategy comms.

Every Free Fire player on the offensive team will now carry a bomb.

Once Free FIre users are eliminated, they can no longer be helped up.

The gas station platform at point B is lowered, and the front gate is widened for balanced gameplay.

They can participate in this championship during the FFWS period.

