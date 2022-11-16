When will Free Fire MAX OB37 update be released?

The OB37 update for Free Fire MAX is almost ready to come out, and the community is looking forward to it more than ever. Players have been anticipating the patch since the Advance Server went up earlier this month with the new features.

This update will follow a similar format as previous updates, and it will be preceded by a maintenance break to allow for a seamless transition. During this time, users will be unable to access the servers of the battle royale title and will instead encounter an error if they try to do so.

More details about when the update will be released are provided in the section below.

Estimated release time of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update

Timings for the maintenance have been revealed in the news section (Image via Garena)

As per the in-game news section of the Free Fire MAX Indian server, the maintenance period for the OB37 update will take place between 9:30 am and 6 pm (estimated) on 16 November. Players who attempt to log in during this time will be greeted with the message, "The server will be available shortly."

The download for the update is usually made available a few hours into the maintenance break. As a result, the Free Fire MAX OB37 is expected to be available for download between 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Individuals can install the update whenever it is released on their respective app stores - the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. However, they will have to wait until the maintenance period ends to access the different features.

Once the update is made available, gamers will be able to get the Avron pet for free (Image via Garena)

After the update is released, players will be able to obtain the new Avron pet in Free Fire MAX for free. Garena has also revealed that gamers will be able to receive other additional rewards, such as a free emote and more.

Moreover, a new Clash Squad Ranked Season and a Gold Royale will commence soon after the update arrives.

Main features of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update

Several new features will be introduced with the OB37 update of the game (Image via Garena)

Listed below are a few of the main features of the OB37 update:

New PvE Mode: Zombie Hunt

New Weapon: Trogon (two firing modes - Grenade Launcher and Shotgun)

New item: Portable Human Launcher

Cheaper level-up costs (reduced fragment requirements for leveling up and cost to unlock skill slots)

Weapon adjustments

New Avron pet with special Dinoculars skill

Loadout in CS Mode

Bomb Squad 5v5

Weapon Mastery

Social Island Football

Garena will reveal the exact specifics of the features in the official patch notes for the update.

