Free Fire OB37 update early patch notes: New PVE Mode, Trogon gun, Launch Pad and more

Like the previous updates, the Free Fire OB37 patch is surrounded by considerable excitement, which is palpable in the community. The developers release the Advance Server weeks ahead of the patch, which fuels the hype by providing a glimpse of the features.

With the update’s release date only days away, the developers have started releasing teasers. As customary, they have also dropped their animated talk show, highlighting the significant changes they will introduce with the upcoming update.

Free Fire OB37 update patch notes

Garena released a new video titled - “Kelly Show: S03E06” on the official Free Fire Global YouTube channel. A long list of features has been highlighted in the six-minute-long video. This includes:

New PVE Mode

PvE mode (Image via Garena)

Garena will add a new Zombie Hunt PVE Mode to Free Fire with the OB37 update on November 16, 2022. Players can team up with their friends to take on monsters and bosses. They will have to defeat waves of enemies to level up their skins and upgrade their weapons.

In addition, users will continue to respawn until they have at least one surviving teammate. The mode also involves the acquisition of supplies and weapons from a vending machine.

New gun Trogon

Trogon gun (Image via Garena)

Trogon is a versatile weapon that players may utilize to dominate their opponents within short range. It is a shotgun cum grenade launcher, and you may switch between the two modes.

The gun’s description in the Advance Server reads:

“A shotgun that is equipped with a grenade launcher. You can switch between shotgun mode and grenade mode, but be careful not to accidentally hurt yourself when using grenade mode.”

New item – Launch Pad

Launch Pad (Image via Garena)

Launch Pads will be added with Free Fire OB37 update and will allow individuals to travel quickly over great distances. It has a usage limit of four times and will change gameplay strategies to a great extent.

Crosshair interaction

Crosshair interactions (Image via Garena)

Garena has improved the crosshair interaction going forward with the Free Fire OB37 update. This provides more feedback and information to gamers, like reloading or hitting enemies.

Weapon adjustment

Weapon adjustments (Image via Garena)

The patch is hot for weapons, and several firearms will go under the hammer. The fan-favorite M1014 has been made upgradeable, similar to several firearms like FAMAS, SCAR, and M4A1.

Woodpecker, AN94, Thompson, MAC0, and FF Knife will receive buffs. Simultaneously, AC80, M500, VSS, KAR98, and Desert Eagle will get nerfed to balance the battle royale title.

New Clash Squad Ranked Season 16

New Clash Squad season (Image via Garena)

The new Clash Squad Ranked Season 16 will start on November 16, 2022. As an incentive to reach the Gold 3, gamers will receive the exclusive Golden AK47.

Weapon Mastery

Weapon mastery (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB37 update heavily emphasizes the weapons, and Garena has incorporated the Weapon Mastery. This allows individuals to track their progress with a particular gun. It will basically feature weapon achievements like headshots, eliminations, and damage, while also providing additional rewards.

Loadout in Free Fire Clash Squad

Loadout revamp (Image via Garena)

The loadout option will also be available in the Clash Squad mode. The available options are:

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

New Lone Wolf mode

New Lone Wolf map (Image via Garena)

The Lone Wolf mode will receive a new ice-themed map in the Free Fire OB37 update. It will provide a better variety to individuals, which they have been lacking since the game mode was made available.

Minimap rework

Minimap rework (Image via Garena)

The Minimap has been redesigned and made more accessible. Individuals may now use the Minimap on the fly, facilitating more straightforward navigation throughout the game.

Game Environment

Game Environment (Image via Garena)

Garena is improving the gaming environment in the OB37 update. Gamers will now be compensated for negative experiences due to toxic teammates. Use the report function to report teammates.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version and experience the same new features.

