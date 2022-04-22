Best Free Fire tricks and tips for Lone Wolf mode in 2022

Free Fire boasts a plethora of entertaining game modes. One of the most exciting and frequently played modes is Lone Wolf, which was added as part of the OB29 update back in August 2019. The mode essentially comprises of 1v1 and 2v2 matches on a small map known as the ‘Iron Cage.’

There is a widespread desire amongst the community to improve and become one of the best players in terms of overall stats. If you are one such user, you can check out the tips mentioned below to improve your performance in the Lone Wolf mode.

Note: This article represents the writer’s opinion. Free Fire is banned in India, so users must not play the game on their devices; however, they can play the MAX version, which is not suspended.

Free Fire: Tips and tricks to win matches in Lone Wolf mode

5) Proper usage of utility items

Alongside firearms, users must also know how to properly use the utility items provided to them in the Lone Wolf mode. This includes the usage of items like Gloo Walls, which can be crucial and offer cover.

Thus, individuals must not overlook utility items while playing the game mode.

4) Aim Practice

Users can practice their aim within the training range of the game

There are many aspects on which players will have to focus to become better, one of the primary ones being their aim. They can practice in the training range within Free Fire, improving their crosshair placement and more.

Doing this will make them proficient in aim duels, increasing their overall chances of winning.

3) Preference of 2v2

It is suggested that participants opt to play 2v2 matches instead of 1v1 matchups, because competing alongside a teammate enhances their chances of attaining a win by a significant margin due to proper coordination.

So, gamers can queue up with their friends if they want to play Lone Wolf in Garena Free Fire.

2) Selection of characters

Every character within Garena Free Fire possesses a unique ability, and they can alter the result of a match completely. Users must choose them appropriately based on factors like their overall playing style. They have to further make proper character combinations to enhance their performance.

Choices like Alok and K can be taken as the base, as they arguably have the best abilities in the game.

1) Weapons

Weapons have to be carefully selected (Image via Garena)

In this unique mode of Free Fire, players and opponents must choose/select weapons at the start of each round. Individuals are encouraged to pick the ones they are most comfortable with.

This way, they might have a slight advantage in the overall gunplay during the match and be able to take down enemies more easily.

