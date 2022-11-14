Free Fire MAX OB37 update APK release date, early patch notes, and more

Free Fire MAX's upcoming OB37 update will be released in a few days, and excitement is at an all-time high. Apart from revealing the release date for the OB37 update, Garena has been showcasing the new features that players will be able to enjoy after the update is made available.

Players can check the game's official social media handles to view teasers for the OB37 update. The new episode of the infamous Kelly Show is also out now, and the early patch notes have been revealed.

Garena reveals early patch notes for Free Fire MAX OB37 update

Officials have confirmed that the OB37 update will be released on November 16, the final day of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 15. Although the exact release schedule is yet to be revealed, players can expect a maintenance break during the rollout.

Like previous updates, the maintenance break will likely last for a few hours, and the game will become playable once it concludes. Players can also expect the release time to follow the same pattern as previous updates. OB37 will likely launch for the Indian server around 9 am to 9:30 am IST.

Here are the features that Garena has revealed via the early patch notes of the OB37 update:

New PvE (Player vs. Enemy) mode - Zombie Hunt: It will test players against multiple waves of zombies and a final boss while providing several supplies via vending machines.

Buffed weapons - M1014 (Upgradable), Woodpecker, AN94, Thompson, MAC10, and FF Knife (in Lone Wolf mode).

Clash Squad-Ranked Season 16

Introduction of loadouts in Clash Squad

Lone Wolf Mode adjustments

A redesigned minimap

A new iteration of Bomb Squad 5v5

A football-themed Social Island

How to download the OB37 update

Players can try out the aforementioned features and optimizations in the game after OB37 is officially released. In the meantime, readers can take a look at how they can download Free Fire MAX's upcoming update:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for Free Fire MAX.

Readers should ensure that they have a fast and stable internet connection on November 16 to install Free Fire MAX OB37 without any hassle.

