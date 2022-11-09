Free Fire MAX OB37 update features: New pet, weapon, gun balancing, and more

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX received the OB36 patch in September 2022, and Garena has also confirmed that the forthcoming OB37 version is scheduled to arrive later this month. The developers usually roll out updates that follow a cycle of almost two months, meaning the OB37 update will come in November 2022.

The release date for Free Fire MAX's OB37 update has been revealed to be November 16, 2022, and fans can expect Garena to follow a similar trend of a maintenance break during the rollout. Aside from the release date, Garena has also hinted at the features gamers will witness in the upcoming version.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB37: The list of features confirmed by the developers/publishers

Readers can take a look at the list of features and optimizations that Garena has already confirmed for the upcoming Free Fire MAX/Free Fire update:

Arvon - New pet

Arvon is the name of the newest pet addition scheduled to happen after OB37's release (Image via Garena)

Garena showcased Arvon with a skill named Dinoculars via the OB37 Advance Server. The new pet addition has also been confirmed via the in-game "Patch: 16 Nov" section, and fans can expect to get Arvon for free after the launch of the OB37 patch update.

Arvon's Dinoculars skill will allow gamers to detect enemy locations within a selected range on the map. This ability will further share information about the detection with the player's teammates.

Trogon and Portable Human Launcher

Trogon and Portable Human Launcher are new exciting additions that will benefit players on the battlefield (Image via Garena)

Coming with two fire modes -- Grenade Launcher and Shotgun -- Trogon will be another solid addition to the game's weapon line-up. At the same time, Portable Human Launcher will be a new deployable item that will help players jump exceptionally higher during matches.

Weapon adjustments

Gun balance changes for the OB37 (Image via Garena)

According to Garena, the following Free Fire MAX weapons will get adjustments via the OB37 update:

Buff

M1014 (Upgradable)

Woodpecker

AN94

Thompson

MAC10

FF Knife (in Lone Wolf mode)

Nerf

AC80

M500

VSS

Kar98

Desert Eagle

Weapon Mastery System

Weapon Mastery System (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server featured a new "Proficiency" system showcasing players' mastery of each weapon. The same feature will make its way to FF and FF MAX via OB37 update as "Weapon Mastery System." This will allow players to register their progress and view their favorite guns in the game while also providing a chance to win Mastery rewards.

Loadout will be a part of Clash Squad mode

Loadout items will now be a part of Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Loadout accessories are only a part of the Battle Royale mode, but the OB37 mode will allow players to pick the same before Clash Squad matches. The new CS-Ranked season is also expected to arrive alongside the upcoming patch, so users will be able to choose their favorite Loadout items before a match.

A new iteration of Bomb Squad 5v5

New Bomb Squad 5v5 (Image via Garena)

Bomb Squad 5v5 was introduced in June 2022 with the OB34 update. Unfortunately, Garena soon removed it. However, a new iteration of Bomb Squad 5v5 is arriving in Free Fire MAX via the OB37 patch.

The new Bomb Squad 5v5 will have the following changes:

Direct elimination - No knockdown

All offense team members will be able to carry bombs

New Spawn Point system

Cheaper character skills and upgrades

Cheaper upgrades and character abilities (Image via Garena)

The OB37 update will lower the price of character abilities in the store, while the cost of upgrading the skill slots will also decrease. Additionally, players will require a lesser number of Fragments for ability upgrades.

Football in Social Island

A football-themed mode (Image via Garena)

Football in Social Island will arrive in Free Fire MAX after the latest update, allowing gamers to play soccer with others. One will be able to shoot the ball to move it and score goals. At the same time, players will also need to defend to win a match.

Zombie Hunt mode

Zombi Hunt mode (Image via Garena)

The last entry on this list is the new PvE mode, Zombie Hunt, which will become available in Free Fire MAX after the upcoming patch update. Players will need to eliminate waves of zombies and defeat the boss after the final wave to claim victory.

The mode will allow players to purchase supplies and weapons from the vending machines, while they will be able to select a Buff after each round. Moreover, one will be able to respawn again if at least one of their teammates is alive in the match.

