Top 5 Free Fire landing spots for rank push

Rank pushing in Garena Free Fire involves players grinding hard to maximize their tiers every ranked season (Battle Royale or Clash Squad). However, pushing rank is not an easy task.

As players progress, the difficulty also ramps up as they begin to encounter skilled opponents. Players will have to keep in mind various gameplay aspects like weapons, playstyle, characters, and landing spots.

Disclaimer: Indian gamers should avoid installing Free Fire and go for its MAX variant, as the former has been banned in the country.

Best landing spots for the BR-Ranked mode in Garena Free Fire

Casual gamers rarely give landing spots the importance they deserve, as they are usually preoccupied with several other aspects of the game. However, landing at a particular location is a decisive factor in determining the user's fate during a match.

Different drop locations offer inconsistent loot, but one can make choices prioritizing the risk factor or quality of loot with experience. If players are new to the game, they should opt for safer spots over hot drops in Garena Free Fire.

Here are the top five landing spots to rank push the Battle Royale-Ranked mode in all three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Alpine:

1) Clock Tower (Bermuda)

Clock Tower in Bermuda is a risky location but offers decent cover (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: DN and DO

Clock Tower is close to the famous Factory and is a fairly risky location in Bermuda. However, once users become well-versed with the placement of buildings in the area, they can collect loot quickly and easily secure kills.

Clock Tower's placement on the map makes it a crucial landing spot as it often ends up within the safe zone during the latter half of a match. Therefore, one can also camp in a Clock Tower building and target traveling enemies.

Clock Tower's decent loot and impressive cover make it a tactically crucial point in Bermuda and a suitable choice for rank push.

2) Central (Purgatory)

Purgatory's Central is relatively safer due to its placement on the map (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: D8

Central lies at the bottom (southernmost) island of Purgatory and doesn't attract many players. However, despite being one of the safer landing spots, players may run into some opponents due to the availability of evenly distributed high-quality loot.

The multiple buildings in the area ensure that players get enough cover while looting. Although the loot and safety make Central suitable for rank push, its placement on the map makes it one of the least likely spots to end up in the safe zone.

3) Snowfall (Alpine)

Snowfall in Alpine has loot scattered over its large area (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: CK, CL, and DK

Alpine is a versatile Free Fire map due to its varying terrain. Snowfall is one of the landing spots in Alpine, which is well-known for its immense loot. The location attracts a lot of players and is pretty risky for those new to Alpine.

Once players have gained experience playing in Alpine, they can benefit from the widely expanded Snowfall. It covers a decent portion of the Alpine map and offers evenly spread loot. If players take advantage of certain holding positions in Snowfall, they can survive longer and efficiently maximize their tiers.

4) Observatory (Bermuda)

Bermuda's Observatory doesn't attract many players (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: BL and CL

Observatory is the easternmost landing spot on Free Fire's Bermuda map and offers many instances to find loot. Furthermore, it doesn't attract a lot of enemies due to its placement at the edge of the map.

Observatory is a great location to search for loot. After collecting enough accessories, players can move to another location and survive the early stages of the match by traveling across Bermuda.

5) Railroad (Alpine)

Railroad provides an exciting battlefield experience (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: GK, GL, HK, and HL

The train station, Railroad in Alpine, offers exciting battlezone situations with unusual structures and decent cover. However, Railroad doesn't attract many players, which provides users enough time to loot and escape to other locations.

Even if players encounter opponents at Railroad, they can strategize and choose whether to engage or retreat. Thus, it is an ideal location for pushing rank in Garena Free Fire.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preferences.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish