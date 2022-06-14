5 best ways to rank up quickly in Free Fire MAX OB34 update

Garena Free Fire MAX is barely nine months old and has already registered over 100 million installs. In the past few months, it has emerged as one of the replacements for Free Fire after the infamous ban on the latter's Indian server in February, alongside 53 other applications.

However, Free Fire and FF MAX are essentially the same game due to identical content, barring a few features. Thus, users can also find the ranked mode in the MAX variant.

Like the original game, FF MAX's ranked mode is equally tricky and doesn't allow them to maximize their ranks readily.

Best tips to perform better and quickly rank up in Free Fire MAX

After the OB34 update, fans witnessed a series of changes and additions in both titles. There were optimizations regarding character abilities, weapons, rank systems, and more.

However, despite the adjustments in the rank systems in terms of rewards, interface, sub-tiers, display of ranks, etc., the ranked mode has remained equally tricky. Hence, readers can look at the following ways to rank up quicker:

1) Equip suitable character

Using character abilities has become crucial in Free Fire MAX over time. These days, each player uses at least one character skill to get a tactical edge, especially in the ranked mode.

However, equipping a character that doesn't suit their playstyle is not wise. Thus, gamers need to examine the in-game abilities and build a character combination that enhances their skill-set rather than being a liability.

Moreover, they can unlock the same using the LINK system if a particular character is locked in Free Fire MAX. Although using this new system is time-consuming, it is the best way to claim a character for free.

2) Survive in BR and attack in CS

It is a no-brainer that featuring in an increased number of ranked matches will provide more opportunities for players to earn more rank points. However, it is not always the case, as finishing in the last position or facing an early exit may wreck the chances of maximizing the tiers.

If they can survive for longer during a match, users can get an increase in rank points and ultimately reach higher tiers. Thus, they should adopt a defensive approach for most of the game and avoid needless fights. Gamers can unleash attacks during end-zone battles.

In the CS mode, survival is no use, meaning they must adopt a balanced playstyle. Readers can focus on getting kills and assisting their teammates rather than escaping fights.

Furthermore, playing more matches will help them complete more missions and claim more rewards.

3) Master specific weapons

Free Fire MAX has an array of weapons across different classes. Thus, it becomes vital to master various guns. However, while practicing with numerous firearms, users can choose and master specific ones.

Mastering certain guns will help them perform well with their strategies. Players can employ SGs and SMGs if they love to fight at closer range or choose other firearms as the range and playstyle change.

4) Play in squads

Solo games don't offer the clarity of strategy and backup that the squad variant offers. Thus, gamers should choose the squad if they are playing to rank up in Free Fire MAX.

Those playing in a team can formulate their gameplay strategy pretty efficiently. At the same time, teammates also provide support whenever users require help in terms of healing or combat.

5) Use modified HUD

Readers should modify the HUD layout for better comfort (Image via Garena)

The final tip to readily maximize the ranks is employing a modified HUD in Free Fire MAX. Players can adjust the control layout to their comfort and grip (two-finger, three-finger, or four-finger) while removing the unnecessary buttons.

An adjusted HUD will also allow gamers to execute tricks like a 360° gloo wall deployment without much fuss.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

