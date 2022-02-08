How to use gloo walls efficiently in Free Fire OB32 update (February 2022)

Gloo walls are among the unique features players can use for their defense in Garena Free Fire. These temporary shields are an integral part of any player's strategy. Other than defending, one can use gloo walls to deceive the opponents while rushing or escaping.

However, like any other weapon or supply, the gloo wall's benefits lie in the efficiency of its use. Well-planned use of a gloo wall will maximize the users' advantage. Therefore, it makes sense for users to take some measures to deploy gloo walls efficiently.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to deploy gloo walls efficiently in Garena Free Fire

1) The direction and placement is crucial

Timing and placement is crucial (Image via Garena)

Users need to understand that they should deploy a gloo wall in the direction of enemy fire. The primary aim of the gloo walls is to defend against the damage from opponents. Hence, users should deploy the shields according to the direction where enemies are residing.

2) Learn the gloo wall tricks, including 360° deployment

Learn the 360° gloo wall trick (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Players looking to maximize their ranks in Free Fire should keep their focus on adding new tricks to their armouries. One of such tricks is the 360° deployment of gloo walls that comes in handy against enemy squads shooting from multiple directions. These tricks are also helpful in the endzone battles.

3) Refrain the excessive deployment

Use the broken walls instead of gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Multiple deployments are required for 360° gloo wall trick, but one can avoid the excessive usage in other situations. Players should reduce the use of gloo walls if the naturally spawned cover or obstacle is available. The reduction in unnecessary use will allow users to maintain stealth.

4) Beaston is excellent to enhance the throwing range

Beaston enhance the throwing range (Image via Garena)

Players who aim to enhance their throwing distance can use Beaston as their pets. After equipping Beaton, one can improve their throwing range by 10% at the first pet level. The increase in coverage will allow users to deploy gloo walls at a farther distance while also helping them to adjust the placement efficiently.

Besides following the measures and tips given above, players can also use the training mode in Free Fire for better practice.

