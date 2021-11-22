Top 5 Free Fire tips for winning ranked matches in Bermuda map

The Bermuda map of Free Fire is the game's own version of tropical paradise. Beaches surround the island, warm sunshine, blue skies, and the occasional bullets flying past the player's heads.

To survive and win ranked matches in Bermuda, one has to be smart. By following these simple tips and tricks, players can increase their chances of securing a Booyah on the island.

Follow these easy tips to score more Booyahs in ranked Free Fire matches on the Bermuda map

1) Land at Sentosa and loot during the early-game

Sentosa is a beautiful landing location in Free Fire. It's separated from the main island by a stretch of water and connected by two bridges. This mini tropical paradise is the perfect landing spot in-game. It offers plenty of loot, a lot of natural cover, and players can easily rotate once geared up.

This is by far the safest area for the early-game. At most, players will encounter one or two opponents in this location.

2) Find a surboard for easy rotations

Although Bermuda has limited topographical features, a surfboard will come in handy. Players can use it to rotate effectively and escape opponents or rush to air-drops. Finding one shouldn't be too difficult but mastering it will take some time.

3) Memorize all hiding spots on the map

Bermuda is filled with hiding spots. Even though not all of them are useful, they come in handy. Players can use some of these to either escape would-be attackers or lay ambushes on unsuspecting opponents.

4) Avoiding landing on the northwest side of the map if possible

The northwest side of the map is congested. There are numerous hot-drop locations alongside. This means that the bulk of Free Fire players will land there for good loot and early-game kills.

Passive players should avoid landing in that region to bypass early-game fights. On the other hand, it's the perfect drop location for aggressive players or those who want to test their mettle in combat.

5) Avoid landing at hot-drop zones

Landing in hot-drop zones is always a bad idea in ranked matches. Given the skill level of opponents, surviving a hot-drop can become difficult in Free Fire. While players can attempt to improve their K/D ratio with a hot-drop, things rarely go according to plan.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish