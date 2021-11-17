3 reasons why Chrono is the best Free Fire character for aggressive playstyle

Even after the disappointing nerf in Free Fire’s OB30 update, the popularity of Chrono has not reduced. He is still one of the most powerful characters in the battle royale game.

Sadly, Chrono was also nerfed in the OB28 update, making him one of the Free Fire characters to be nerfed twice. To make Chrono more powerful, players can also pair him with pets.

Reasons to choose Chrono for aggressive matches in Free Fire

Here are the reasons why Free Fire gamers can choose Chrono:

1) Damage protection

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, helps in blocking 600 damage that the enemies inflict. That way, players can protect themselves while engaging in aggressive matches.

One of the best advantages of this force field is that it allows players to shoot at their enemies while being within it. Moreover, when the skill is exhausted, players can still enjoy more HP than their enemies, which will help them to take foes down.

2) Movement speed

Chrono boosts the movement speed and is suitable for aggressive gameplay (Image via ff.garena)

Movement speed matters when it comes to aggressive gameplay. A player who moves fast makes it hard for the opponents to target and shoot.

Chrono’s skill boosts the movement speed of the players by 5% at the initial level and 10% at the final level. It is essential to note that even though Chrono is a powerful character, he is more suitable to experienced players rather than beginners in Free Fire.

3) Suitable for close combat

All aggressive matches take place from close range. Since Chrono’s ability helps to protect players from enemy fire and improve their speed, he is a good choice.

Not only will players have increased pace, but also damage protection. With the proper selection of guns, they can easily take down their enemy.

Disclaimer: The list is not in any particular order and is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of characters is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

