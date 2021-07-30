Top 5 tips to win hot-drop fights in Free Fire

Hot-drop fights in Free Fire are some of the fiercest players will face in-game. Upon landing, players and opponents alike will have to make a mad dash to secure gear and gain a tactical advantage. Only the best players often survive these engagements and make it out of the hot-drop fight.

While hot-drop fights are not recommended for newcomers and casual players, veterans and hardcore players will enjoy the thrill of dropping into the thick of things and eliminating opponents.

However, on the off chance that newcomers want to try their luck and risk their lives in hot-drop fights, here are some tips to follow.

Top 5 tips to outlast opponents in a hot-drop fight in Free Fire

1) Master all weapons

In order to survive and thrive in Free Fire hot-drop zones, players need to master all Free Fire weapons available to them. Given the intensity of the gameplay following a hot-drop, finding a weapon of choice may not be possible, given the circumstances.

Being able to use any weapon proficiently can result in the difference between surviving the hot-drop, or being eliminated. While it can get troublesome using weapons that are not suited for a particular type of engagement, it's better than being left unarmed or relying on a melee weapon.

2) Perfect drop timings

Learning how fast or slow to drop into hot-drop zones can make a huge difference to the outcome of the engagement. Land too soon and opponents will be in the area looking for takedowns, land too late, and all the good gear will already be claimed.

Knowing when to land in a hot-drop zone is essential for survival, as timing has a huge role to play. If the timing is just right, players can seamlessly land and gear up without any trouble.

3) Memorize the drop location

In addition to timing a drop, memorizing drop locations and their layouts in Free Fire can be hugely beneficial to any player. Knowing potential spawn locations for looting and excellent vantage points can give players a tactical advantage over others.

Furthermore, memorizing the entire location will also help players easily rotate and avoid being surrounded by enemies, and possibly even outsmart and confuse any opponents trying to follow them.

4) Rotate to gain an advantage

Rotating within a Free Fire hot-drop zone is quintessential for survival, as staying ahead or behind opponents is the best tactical advantage players can have. Rotating not only enables players to choose when to engage, but also dictate the terms of engagement.

In addition to the above mentioned benefits, constantly rotating will leave enemies confused and unable to locate the player, giving them the element of surprise when engaging.

5) Know when to disengage

Despite following all of the above tips, at times things will not work out and players will find themselves in a bad position, either running low on ammo, health, or simply surrounded by enemies in Free Fire hot-drop zones.

If a situation like this arises and the chips are down, at times it's best to disengage and live to fight later on in the match. Hot-drop zones are all about survival, and there is no shame in having to retreat in order to survive.

Edited by Siddharth Satish