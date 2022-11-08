Garena announces Free Fire MAX OB37 update release date

Free Fire MAX OB37 update is just around the corner, and Garena has officially announced its release date on their social media handles. The patch will be available for download on November 16, 2022, marking the end of the long wait.

Gamers' excitement for the update has not diminished, even though they already have a taste of new features on the Advance Server launched earlier this month. It is expected to bring in a new pet, multiple firearms, game modes, and more.

Free Fire MAX OB37 update to go live soon

Garena shed light on the release date of the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB37 update via a post on their official social media handles. The patch will go live later this month, so gamers will have to wait more than a week to experience the latest patch.

The maintenance schedule for the previous update (Image via Garena)

The game's servers will be taken down for scheduled maintenance on the day of the patch. Usually, this break starts at around 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and will likely conclude at around 5:15 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Similar timings are also expected for the current update.

Players cannot access the battle royale title during this extended period. Whenever they attempt to access it, they will encounter an error message stating that the server will be ready soon. They will have to wait until the servers are online again.

Free Fire MAX updates are generally released a few hours into the maintenance break and can be directly downloaded through the respective stores. Based on the previous patches, individuals can expect the update to be available between 11:30 am IST and 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). However, the game is not accessible until the conclusion of the maintenance.

During this break, users will likely have a login event offering attractive incentives for downloading the latest battle royale version. This generally includes multiple Luck Royale vouchers.

Free Fire MAX OB37 Expected features

The update is likely to include loads of new features (Image via Garena)

With the update's release, some of the Free Fire Advance Server features are expected to make their way into the battle royale title. This includes:

New Arvon pet

New Trogun shotgun

Enhanced settings option (Audio balance, crosshair settings, and reload bar)

Proficiency feature

New game modes (Football squad, Zombie hunt, Fast Blast)

New Lone Wolf map

Trompoline Grenade and Armorella

You can read more in-depth about the features available in the Advance Server here.

Note: Garena is yet to announce the release time, features, and rewards for downloading the patch. Hence, these are only the expected details and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

