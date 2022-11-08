What is Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshots, monthly income, and more

Sudip Sarkar is well-known in the Free Fire community for his exceptional gameplay. His eponymous channel currently has more than 1.36 million subscribers.

His fans and followers frequently tune into his channel to watch breathtaking highlights and montages. However, Sudip has not been very active on the channel recently and has only uploaded a handful of videos alongside a few shorts.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 97653930. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and is placed in the Masters tier in CS-Ranked Season 15. His stats as of 8 November 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Sudip Sarkar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has played 1426 solo matches and bettered opponents 121 times, resulting in a win rate of 8.48%. He has secured 3507 kills and 1231 of these have been headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot rate of 35.10%.

The content creator has also participated in 1579 duo games and notched 228 Booyahs, attaining a win rate of 14.43%. He has racked up 4340 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.21 while also amassing 1342 headshots at a headshot rate of 30.92%.

Sudip Sarkar has acquired 11416 victories in 37624 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 30.34%. He has bagged 143037 eliminations and 47337 headshots, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.46 and a headshot rate of 33.09%.

BR Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in three duo matches, and only one game has ended in his favor, making his win rate 33%. Sudip Sarkar has secured 20 frags in this mode and has 13 headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 10 and a headshot rate of 65%.

Sudip Sarkar has played three squad games and has won a single match, resulting in a win rate of 33%. The Indian star has chalked up ten frags and secured nine headshots, equaling a K/D ratio of 5 and a headshot rate of 90%.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 8 November 2022. This is subject to change as he continues to participate in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Sudip Sarkar's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates by Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar makes between $67 and $1.1K per month through his YouTube channel. His projected income for the entire year lies between $798 and $12.8K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar has been making videos for his eponymous Free Fire channel for several years, building a sizable following. The player has released more than 560 videos that have garnered 86 million views combined.

His channel crossed 500k subscribers in 2020 and achieved the one million subscriber milestone in early 2021. In the last 30 days, Sudip Sarkar failed to increase his subscriber count but gained 266.155k video views.

