List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in OB37 update

The OB36 update of Free Fire was released in September, and now fans have started gearing up for the launch of its successor: OB37. Each new version of the battle royale title essentially brings a variety of fresh and exciting additions for the player base to enjoy.

Furthermore, Garena typically runs an Advance Server ahead of the release of every official update. Its purpose is to test features while also giving users an idea of what to expect. The Advance Server for the OB37 update went live a few days ago, bringing in a plethora of content, such as a pet, weapon, and more.

Note: It is important to note that not all the features from the Free Fire Advance Server make it into the final release. Hence, the ones listed below aren’t guaranteed to be added.

Free Fire Advance Server features OB37 update is likely to include

New Avron pet

Avron is the latest pet in the Advance Server, and it features a skill named Dinoculars. At the lowest level, this companion can locate enemies within a 50-meter radius, regardless of their position. This ability will last three seconds, and enemy locations will be shared with teammates. Users will, however, only be able to use the skill once. It's also worth mentioning that Dinoculars' stats will get enhanced as users take the pet to its maximum level within Free Fire.

New Trogun gun

Trogon features two firing modes (Image via Garena)

The Trogon is a one-of-a-kind new weapon that players were able to discover in the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server. It falls under the Shotgun category; however, it stands out since the gun offers two distinct firing modes: Shotgun and Grenade. Compared to the functioning of all the other firearms, the Trogon’s role on the battlefield could be pretty unique.

Audio Balance, Crosshair Setting, and Reload Bar Settings

Three new settings have been discovered in the Advance Server for the upcoming update: Audio Balance, Crosshair Setting, and Reload Bar. The first one is accessible underneath the Sound tab and lets users adjust the volume percentage of background music and sound effects while their microphone is turned on.

On the other hand, the Crosshair Setting and Reload Bar were discovered under the Controls tab. These allow gamers to make changes to their crosshair and Reload Bar.

Proficiency feature

The Proficiency feature shows the stats (Image via Garena)

A new Proficiency feature has been incorporated into the Free Fire Advance Server’s Weapon Section. The same will be very useful for players in the battle royale title, as it displays the mastery/statistics of various weapons. This will assist them in determining which gun they perform best with.

Game modes and a new map for Lone Wolf

Several game modes are available (Image via Garena)

Individuals can find the following game modes in the ongoing OB37 Advance Server of the game:

Football Squad

Zombie Hunt

Craftland Maps

Rush Hour

Rush Hour (Akimbo)

Fast Blast

Fast Blast 5v5 Cup

In addition to all these, a map named Ice Ground has been made available for Lone Wolf. As such, users will now have more options in that game mode.

Armorella (melee weapon)

A new melee weapon known as Armorella is yet another fantastic potential addition discovered on the Advanced Server. It can aid users in defending themselves against damage dealt by enemies. Inside the test server, users were able to gain access to it via the Training Grounds.

New Trampoline Grenade

This Trampoline Grenade is a new projectile that has been added to the Clash Squad game mode inside the Free Fire Advance Server. As its name implies, the item creates a trampoline, allowing players to jump upwards into the air. It will be a game-changer, enabling individuals to scale buildings they couldn't climb before.

Poll : 0 votes