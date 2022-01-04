How to use grenades efficiently in Free Fire (2022)

Grenades are quite underrated in Garena Free Fire, though they are an integral part of any player's armory. They assist players with any playstyle, whether it be aggressive, balanced, or defensive. More than tactical prowess, grenades enhance the versatility and unpredictability of one's strategy.

Different grenades have distinct functions, which help in several situations on the battlefield. Frag grenades are helpful in endzone fights, smoking assists in escaping, and gloo walls provide cover in close-quarter scuffles.

Measures to take to improve the efficiency while using grenades in Free Fire

Here's how players, especially newbies, can use grenades efficiently in Free Fire:

1) Know the grenades

There are several types of grenades in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

There are multiple grenades in Free Fire, and each one has a different function. Players need to know about every grenade and its capability in a specific situation. Learning about the grenades in Free Fire will pay off for players, who can come out as the ultimate winners.

2) Timing of throw is crucial

Players should release the grenade before the timer runs out (Image via 4G GAMERS/YouTube)

Players must throw grenades before the timer clocks zero. Conversely, an early throw is not helpful as it can alert enemies, and players will not be able to maximize their benefit from the throwable.

3) The throw should land efficiently on the spot

The trajectory of throw should be efficient (Image via CHALTI GAMING/YouTube)

Users should know how to adjust the landing spot for their throw, which they can master with the training mode in Free Fire. The throwing spot also allows players to deal maximum damage or get the utmost advantage from the specific grenade in Free Fire.

4) Adjust the throw's trajectory to counter deflection

Keep in mind the deflection of grenades off a surface (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

Sometimes, players can encounter a deflection in trajectory due to an inefficient throw at a specific spot or any obstacle, like a wall. Hence, players can keep in mind the surroundings, buildings, and other factors to adjust the trajectory of their throws.

After following all the measures, players can find visible improvements in efficiency while using grenades in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Saman