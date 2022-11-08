How to get Dragon Skin FAMAS for free in Free Fire MAX

Most Free Fire MAX players are delighted with the ongoing Booyah Day celebrations because they can now obtain a variety of themed rewards for free. All they have to do to get their hands on exclusive items is complete tasks in different events.

“Free FAMAS Gun Skin” is one of the game’s latest events. It will run from November 8, 2022, to November 13, 2022.

The event will give players a chance to earn the “FAMAS - Dragon Skin” trial card. Furthermore, due to the recently implemented Weapon Skin Lifetime Progress, players will eventually end up with the gun skin permanently.

Missions of Free Fire MAX's “Free FAMAS Gun Skin” event are already underway

The event requires players to complete the daily missions to get trial cards for the FAMAS - Dragon Skin (Image via Garena)

The missions of the “Free FAMAS Gun Skin” event are already in progress, and players can complete them to get the different trial cards for FAMAS – Dragon Skin.

In simple terms, players must complete multiple daily missions to rack up the gun skin’s progress and obtain it permanently in the coming days.

Listed below are the ones that are currently available within Free Fire MAX:

Use Active skill one time: FAMAS – Dragon Skin (5 Days)

Booyah 1 time in Clash Squad/Battle Royale: FAMAS – Dragon Skin (10 Days)

Help Up teammate one time: FAMAS – Dragon Skin (10 Days)

These missions are pretty simple, and players can complete them within one Clash Squad/Battle Royale game itself.

Accomplishing today’s tasks will grant them 25 days’ worth of progress. Players must reach 100 days of progress to unlock the skin permanently.

How to claim FAMAS – Dragon Skin trial card

Once the missions for today have been completed, follow the steps below to get the trial card for FAMAS – Dragon Skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Once you are in the lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the "Calendar" icon on the right side of the screen. You will be directed to the "Booyah Day" section.

Click the 'Calendar' icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several events will appear on your screen. You can select the "Free FAMAS Gun Skin" option to reach the event.

Step 3: Click on the "Claim" button to get the trial card for FAMAS – Dragon Skin. The same will increase your Weapon Skin Lifetime Progress.

You can equip the gun skin by visiting "Armory" under Free Fire MAX’s "Weapon" section.

About FAMAS – Dragon Skin in Free Fire MAX

The gun skin offers an attractive look (Image via Garena)

Description: Immense powers vested by a monstrous beast (Booyah Day 2022 co-created content with Ridoodiri)

FAMAS - Dragon Skin is a fantastic free gun skin recently made available as part of the new event in Free Fire MAX. It gives the weapon a beautiful appearance, with the primary gold color being particularly eye-catching. The dragon scales, eye, and mouth make the gun look even more remarkable.

The skin not only enhances the look of the weapon but also improves some of its stats. Here’s what you need to know about these buffs:

Damage: ‘+’

Magazine: ‘-’

Accuracy: ‘+’

Note: The ‘+’ stands for an increase in the stat, while the ‘-’ represents a decrease.

