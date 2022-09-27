New gun skin system in Free Fire MAX: Everything to know about getting permanent gun skins

It has been almost a week since Garena rolled out the OB36 patch update for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Although the September 2022 patch was not as large as the OB35 (5th Anniversary) update, fans still got to see a plethora of new in-game content arrive in the form of additions and optimizations.

Among the new features in OB36, players noticed a new gun skin system, arguably one of the best additions. The latest in-game feature allows users to convert any temporary gun skin in Free Fire and its MAX variant into permanent by ensuring "100% lifetime progress" for the given cosmetic.

Readers can learn more about the brand-new gun skin system in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 version: New gun skin system and how to utilize it

The new gun skin system, also known as the gun permanence system, keeps track of lifetime progress for each temporary weapon cosmetic. Players can claim temporary weapon skins in the game via participating in several events, ranking up in BR or CS, using the store's Armory, and many other means.

Each temporary skin comes with a specific validity, varying from one day to even 20 (or more). The lifetime progress of the specific temporary gun skin will depend upon the days of its validity, with 100 days equivalent to 100%. Therefore, the new system will enhance the percentage as per the validity of the acquired temporary collectibles.

How to get permanent skin with the all-new gun skin system?

How to increase the lifetime progress by acquiring more Free Fire MAX trial skins (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can claim a permanent skin by utilizing the brand new gun system in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and log in using a preferred method.

Ensure you have attached a platform like Google (Gmail), Facebook, Twitter, VK, et cetera with your Player IDs. The guest accounts always have a risk of data loss, while they are not a practical option for synchronizing in-game progress. Therefore, you should link your Player IDs with a given platform via "Basic" of the system settings to preserve in-game data.

Try to get more temporary gun skins to enhance the lifetime progress (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the weapon crates in the store's Armory or any ongoing event with temporary guns to collect the featured rewards.

Acquiring a temporary weapon skin with certain days of validity will add an equivalent amount of gun skin points to the lifetime progress of the specific item. You should also note that one day equals one percent progress.

Step 3: You can repeat the process to acquire more trial gun skins in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

There is no need to worry about the expiry of a specific gun skin, as the accumulated points won't be deducted from the account. Therefore, it is necessary to continue the process until you reach 100% (100 days).

You can find out about an ongoing "Free Gun Skin" event in Free Fire MAX by tapping here to claim a free Groza skin permanently.

