How to get a free permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week?

Since the OB36 patch update made its way to Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, new content has also been rolled out daily. Players witnessed the arrival of bespoke additions and optimizations on September 21 (Patch day), while Garena also launched several time-limited events after the patch.

"Free Gun Skin" is among the latest additions to the event section that Garena introduced on September 23, 2022. The latest event justifies its name and offers a free permanent weapon skin for Groza by completing missions. However, there is a caveat.

In the following section, readers can find out about the "Free Gun Skin" event and the conditions to obtain free permanent Groza skin in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: How to obtain a free permanent Groza skin via the new time-limited event this week?

The neww "Free Gun Skin" event is live now in Free Fire MAX (Imag via Garena)

The latest "Free Gun Skin" event went live in Free Fire MAX on September 23 at 4:00 am (IST) and features two of the following tasks:

Complete the daily login

Deal 1000 damage (any game mode apart from custom rooms or training grounds)

Both tasks will earn players a temporary Blueflame Groza (20 days), and the game will refresh the tasks at 4:00 am (IST) every day. Therefore, users can claim as many as two Groza skins every day till September 29, 2022, 3:59:59 am (IST).

Blueflame Groza's in-game description:

"Legend has it that the gunfire of this Groza is green from the souls it has eaten."

To get the permanent Blueflame Groza in the game, players will need to acquire at least five temporary skins from the event by completing tasks daily. Free Fire MAX's new "Gun Permanence" system (when trial gun skins add up to 100 days) allows one to permanently attain any gun skin by acquiring its temporary variants multiple times and reaching 100% progress.

How to get permanent Blueflame Groza through the "Free Gun Skin" event?

How to get a free skin? (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can grab a free-of-cost Blueflame Groza in the game via the "Free Gun Skin" event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire/Free Fire MAX on your smartphone/tablet and log in using any preferred method.

Open Free Fire/Free Fire MAX on your smartphone/tablet and log in using any preferred method. Step 2: Open the event section using the calendar icon on the main screen lobby and stay on the "New Patch" tab.

Open the event section using the calendar icon on the main screen lobby and stay on the "New Patch" tab. Step 3: Under the New Patch tab, choose the "Free Gun Skin" event to view the tasks.

Under the New Patch tab, choose the "Free Gun Skin" event to view the tasks. Step 4: You can collect the free temporary Blueflame Groze (20 days) from the login-based task and complete the other mission by reaching 1000 damage in any game mode.

Note: The accounts attached to platforms like Gmail, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, etc., provide a luxury of synchronization while saving data online. However, if you use a guest account to log into the game, it may not be the choice to save the in-game progress. Hence, it is better to bind your Player ID to a specific platform and auto-save each achievement in the game.

Lifetime progress is enhanced by 20 percent for a 20-day trial skin (Image via Garena)

As per the new Gun Permanence system, the game will add 20% (for 20 days) to the lifetime progress of Blueflame Groza each time players claim the temporary skin. Hence, it will take five tasks to reach 100% progress and unlock the free permanent skin.

