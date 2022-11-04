Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: APK download, Activation Code, and end date

Before each new version of Free Fire comes out, Garena usually puts out an Advance Server for testing. Its primary purpose is to find bugs before the final release, and it also gives users a chance to see what they might find in the next version.

The next version of Free Fire, i.e., the OB37 update, is approaching soon, and the developers have rolled out the Advance Server. Interested gamers can install it on their devices by downloading the APK file from the official website.

However, it is essential to note that not everyone can access the Advance Server, and a unique code known as the Activation Code will be required. Below is a detailed guide on downloading the server, obtaining the code, and more.

How to download the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

Step 1: As a first step, you must visit the official Advance Server website on any web browser. Clicking here will take you to the same.

Step 2: Upon reaching the site, you must sign in. Subsequently, tap on the "APK Download" button appearing on the screen to start the Download procedure.

Click on the 'Download APK' button to start the download (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK file is 841 MB in size. Additionally, there are additional resources that you will be required to download. Accordingly, you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on the device.

Step 3: Once the file gets downloaded, install it by enabling the "Install from Unknown Source" setting.

Step 4: You can finally open the application and input the Activation Code to try out the different features included in the server.

You should report all the bugs you encounter to help the developers resolve them.

How to get an Activation Code for OB37 Advance Server

The Activation Code is provided after users complete the registration procedure. You can register by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Advance Server website and choose between either of the two options – Login Facebook and Login Google.

Use any one of the two login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will find a form on the screen asking you to enter an active email address. Input the email and click the 'Join Now' option to complete the registration.

Players whose applications are selected will be able to find the Activation Code. Utilize this code to access the Advance Server.

Note: Not every user is offered the Activation Code due to the limited space available.

End date of OB37 Advance Server

Timeline of the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB37 Advance Server commenced on 3 November 2022 and will last for over a week. It will essentially end on 11 November, and gamers will have sufficient time to try out the features.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to remember that all progress made on the server will be deleted once completed and will not carry over.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, meaning that players belonging to the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may continue to enjoy the MAX edition since it was not suspended.

