What is Free Fire game account not found error for Advance Server registration?

Free Fire OB37 Advance Server is scheduled for release on November 3, 2022. Thus, Garena has provided access to the official Advance website for the registrations. To register, players can fill in their information and log in with a social media account (Facebook or Google) linked to their Player ID.

However, many users have faced a common error while registering for the OB37 Advance Server. The error pops up whenever players try logging in with their Facebook or Google accounts. The pop-up message, which many users are encountering, reads:

"Free Fire game account not found."

Login error on Free Fire Advance Server website: The reason for the issue and solution

The message pop-up "Free Fire game account not found" is a consequence of the login failure (Image via Garena)

The prevalent issue is related to Garena's official Advance Server website. However, this is not a new issue for the users as the error has also popped up several times in the past. The login error occurs because of the account players choose on the Advance Server website to register for the program.

If your account (Facebook ID here) is not linked to any FF/FF MAX Player ID, the website will not authenticate your registration (Image via Garena)

The website offers two options - Facebook and Google - and players must choose the one linked to their Free Fire game accounts. The site will showcase the login error if neither FB nor Gmail is linked to the player's User ID. Therefore, one should ensure that they have a FF/FF MAX account linked to either option before starting the registration process.

If players are using any other platform like Twitter, VK, et cetera, it is advised that they must create a new game account with a fresh Google or Facebook ID. After using the new account, they can readily resolve the login issue with the Advance Server website.

Use Facebook or Google to log into the game (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to resolving the log in issue by creating a new FF/FF MAX game account with Google or FB:

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (for Android emulator users).

Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (for Android emulator users). Step 2: Choose Facebook or Google to log in. However, if the game automatically logs you in with another account, press the "Log Out" button.

Choose Facebook or Google to log in. However, if the game automatically logs you in with another account, press the "Log Out" button. Step 3: After logging out, you can use Google or Facebook to sign in again, which will create a new account for you.

Note: If you are using a guest account and want to link it to Facebook and Google, you must log into the game and use the in-game settings to bind your Free Fire game account with a free FB or Gmail ID.

Sign in using the newly created Free Fire account linked to either Facebook or Google (Image via Garena)

Once an account with FB or Gmail is created, one can head to the official Advance Server website and use the same platform to initiate the registration process. After logging in on the Advance Server website, players can fill in their active email account and claim the unique Activation Code.

