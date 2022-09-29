How to bind Free Fire MAX account to get free rewards

Garena offers multiple options to players for logging into Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. Usually, gamers use platforms like Google (Gmail), Facebook, Twitter, VK, etc., to sign in. This way, they can comfortably save their progress online, meaning there will be no loss of data even after switching devices.

However, the guest login method does not offer the luxury of data synchronization, meaning users can easily lose their progress and achievements. Therefore, it is a good idea to bind the Player ID with a specific platform to ensure the retention of progression. Moreover, one can also claim free rewards after doing so.

Binding Garena Free Fire MAX guest account with specific platform provides free rewards

How to bind Free Fire/Free Fire MAX accounts with specific platform

Binding the in-game account provides free rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps that you should follow to link your guest account to a particular platform in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant:

Step 1: Spot and open Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Log into the game using your guest account.

Step 3: Tap on the gear icon on the main-screen lobby to open the system settings for the game.

Binding a guest account with a social media platform is easy in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Stay on the Basic tab and look at the available options for the login methods.

Step 5: You can choose your desired alternative; however, it is advised to select either Facebook or Google to claim the rewards in the game.

Besides the rewards, using Google or Facebook is helpful if you are interested in the Free Fire/FF MAX Advance Server program. Players can only register on the official website of the Open Beta Advance Server using their Gmail (Google) or Facebook account. For the unversed, Advance Server is a testing program for each OB update of Free Fire MAX or Free Fire.

Step 6: After selecting your desired option, you will have to authenticate the binding and log into the game again.

One will have to use a fresh account to bind their guest IDs in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

However, if your account has already been attached to another Player ID, you will have to repeat the process with another alternative or ID to get the featured rewards.

What rewards can players get from binding their accounts?

Players can choose popular platforms like Google or Facebook while linking their IDs (Image via Garena)

Players who log into the title with guest accounts can find a permanent event named "Bind Your Account" in their Events section. The said event offers two rewards to those who link their IDs to Google or Facebook:

Vampire Backpack - A red-and-black-colored backpack skin based on a vampire theme.

A red-and-black-colored backpack skin based on a vampire theme. Five Incubator vouchers - Helpful in skipping turns in the Luck Royale's Incubator.

Vampire Backpack {Image via Garena}

Gamers can follow the step-by-step guide in the previous section to bind their Player ID with a specific platform and claim both rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX.

