Free Fire: What is Advanced Server and how to get access to it

Before everything hits the live servers, some Free Fire players have the chance to test things out in the Beta environment, commonly known as the Advanced Server. While it was once a hard server to get an account for, Garena has opened up the gates for anyone to join.

Advanced Server is the testing site for every change that is going to hit the live servers, where players have a chance to test every new feature. They can give feedback to Garena about the new features, and Garena will then act upon those depending upon the scenario.

Although it’s not at all necessary to have an account on Advanced Server, it’s a great training ground for what’s about to come on live servers.

The trouble is that you can’t simply stroll into Advanced Server and start playing the game. Garena limits the number of players in the Advanced Server, so as to prevent it from overflowing. Only a few are granted access to the Advanced Server, and the selection is completely random.

To download the Advanced Server, head over to the official Advanced Server page setup by Garena. Register yourself and wait for new openings on the Advanced Server. Garena announces the openings for Advanced Server on its website; usually, that happens once every month.

There are other ways to download the APK file of Advanced Server, but it’s not recommended since it can contain malicious content. Even downloading the APK file of the game from an unofficial source won’t get you inside the server, since entry depends solely on the number of openings in the server.

The best way to access the Advanced Server is by keeping a tab on the official Free Fire website and pre-registering for upcoming openings. Once you are eligible, Garena will inform you via an in-game mail, and you then can use the Facebook ID that given at the time of registration to login.

