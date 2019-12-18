Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are the most downloaded games of 2019

Free Fire is the most downloaded mobile game of 2019

Popular Battle Royale game Free Fire is the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 according to data analysis by App Annie. Free Fire led the charts, followed by PUBG Mobile in second place and evergreen Subway Surfers finishing at third.

To no one’s surprise, Battle Royale games dominated the list, affirming the current trend of the games on the mobile platform.

Although PUBG Mobile has become a household title, Free Fire managed to surpass the former in the most downloaded game of the year category. Free Fire had a phenomenal year as the game saw a huge increment in the player base and a successful conclusion of its first World Cup. As of August 2019, Free Fire has over 450 million registered users and over 50 million daily active players.

Apart from Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, the new Battle Royale entry Call of Duty Mobile also managed to finish 10th on the list. This is very impressive, considering that CODM was just released in October this year. The game has crossed the mark of 172 million downloads in just two months of its release.

The trend of Battle Royale is expected to grow even more in 2020 and with the release of multiple big-name games, the competition for the top spot will get more intense.