Top 3 features in Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

Garena typically releases a Free Fire Advance Server to test out the features of the upcoming major update and discover any bugs or glitches. The official OB37 update is scheduled to be made available later this month, and the Advance Server for it has recently gone live.

Essentially, the server’s arrival has given players a better understanding of the various additions that will be made public in the OB37 version. Among the major highlights are a new pet, a brand new weapon, and so on. More details about the three best features are listed below.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author. It is important to remember that numerous features are added to the Free Fire Advance Server, but not every one of them is released with the final launch.

Top 3 features included in the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

3) New settings – Audio Balance, Crosshair Setting, and Reload bar

Garena provides various customization options in the game's settings to allow players to personalize their gaming experience. Interestingly, fans spotted three newly added settings in the recently launched Advance Server: Audio Balance, Crosshair Setting, and Reloadbar.

Basically, Audio Balance is present under the ‘Sound’ tab and will only be valid when the mic is turned on. This would allow users to adjust the volume proportion of the background music and sound effects.

The Crosshair Setting and Reloadbar can be found under the 'Controls' tab, letting users alter their crosshairs and reload bar based on their preferences.

2) New weapon – Trogon (shotgun)

Trogon is the new weapon and it has two different modes: Shotgun and Grenade (Image via Garena)

Shotguns are one of the many weapon types available in Free Fire, and are capable of dealing significant damage. A brand new shotgun called ‘Trogon’ has now been added to the Advance Server, clearly standing out from the rest of the firearms in this category.

The Trogon is equipped with a grenade launcher, and players can switch between the two available modes: Shotgun and Grenade. This feature makes it very versatile, enabling fans to use it in various situations. However, gamers should remember that using Grenades may result in them injuring themselves, so they must exercise caution while in Grenade Mode.

1) New pet – Avron

Avron is the latest pet that will likely get added with the OB37 update of the game (Image via Garena)

Description: To me, every win is an easy win

To me, every win is an easy win Skill name: Dinoculars

New pets are frequently introduced to the Free Fire Advance Servers, and the most recent one in-game is ‘Avron.’ It boasts an incredible ability called Dinoculars, which can be of great use to players on the battlefield.

At the base level, the pet’s skill detects enemies in a 50-meter radius, no matter what position they are in. This skill lasts for three seconds, and the results are shared with teammates. However, individuals should note that they can only use it once.

At Avron's maximum level, this duration will increase to six seconds, and players will be able to use this pet skill twice during a match. Considering its powerful ability, this pet will likely change the meta in the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing or downloading the battle royale title on their devices. They can continue to enjoy the MAX version as it's not among the suspended applications.

